  • Sunday, 3rd May, 2026

NUPRC, NLNG Deepen Collaboration to Raise Gas Production 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

. TotalEnergies, NNPC launch 2026 VIA programme targeting 600 students

Emmanuel Addeh and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, has reaffirmed the NUPRC’s commitment to enabling a business-friendly environment and advancing the federal government’s gas agenda.

This is just as the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has launched the 2026 edition of the VIA Safe Mobility for Young People programme, with a renewed focus on protecting vulnerable schoolchildren across Nigeria

The CCE made the commitment during a visit by the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Mr. Adeleye Falade, a statement in Abuja yesterday by the Head, Media and Corporate Communications of the commission, Eniola Akinkuotu, stated.

Receiving the NLNG delegation, Eyesan said: “We are deliberately repositioning the commission as a business enabler,” she said, adding “Through our monthly stakeholder engagements, we X-ray industry performance and resolve issues proactively to ensure they do not escalate.”

The NUPRC chief restated the administration’s responsiveness to the oil and gas sector, linking it to improved investor confidence and increased final investment decisions.

Eyesan added that: “The Decade of Gas is not aspirational; it is a practical framework for expanding domestic utilisation while strengthening export capacity.”

In his remarks, the NLNG Managing Director, Falade, stressed the centrality of upstream collaboration to sustaining gas supply.

Falade highlighted NLNG’s domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) strategy as a deliberate market-shaping intervention.

“Today, 100 per cent of our LPG production is dedicated to the domestic market—not due to reduced output, but because demand has expanded significantly,” he said.

Looking ahead, he noted that: “Train 7, expected to come on stream next year, will increase our production capacity by about 35 per cent, positioning us to scale both domestic supply and export volumes.”

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