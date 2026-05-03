Makinde-backed PDP Faction Holds NEC Meeting Monday

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced that the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting will be held in Abuja on Monday.

The notice of the NEC meeting was just signed by NEC members, but their names were not indicated.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday nullified the National Convention of the faction held in Ibadan, Oyo State, last November, where Tanimu Turaki (SAN) emerged as the national chairman.

With the apex court’s decision, Turaki and all other national officers of the party that emerged from the convention are no longer recognised by law.

A notice signed by NEC, said, “Sequel to the signed resolution of two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to the provisions of Section 31 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) the National Executive Committee (NEC), after due correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shall hold its 103rd meeting convened as follows: Date: Monday, May 4, 2026, Time: 2:00 pm. In accordance with the PDP Constitution, attendance to the 103rd meeting is strictly for statutory members of the National Executive Committee, including: PDP state governors, members of the National Assembly (PDP Caucus), members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), state chairmen, ⁠National Ex-Officio, Former NWC members, former governors ⁠Principal Officers of NASS, other designated stakeholders/members of NEC.”