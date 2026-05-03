Bandits Kill Three Policemen in Kwara Community, Pregnant Woman, Three Others in Plateau

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 10 suspected terrorists have reportedly invaded the ancient town of Tenibo in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, killing three mobile police officers.

In a similar incident, gunmen on Friday killed four persons, including a pregnant woman, and injured four others in an attack on a mining site in Mazat community, Ropp District of Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

Following the incident, tension has enveloped the community and other adjoining towns in the local government area.

The terrorists had earlier killed three soldiers at Kemanji community less than two weeks ago after about two hours of gun battle between the gunmen and security forces.

The latest incident, THISDAY learnt, occurred at around 12 a.m yesterday when the residents of the community were reportedly sleeping.

The suspected terrorists were said to have emerged from the thick forest in the town and launched an attack on the mobile police officers.

A community member, who craved anonymity, urged the government to clear the thick forests for farming activities, instead of leaving it for the terrorists as their base to launch attacks on the people and security officers.

“The thick forests where the terrorists are hiding is just about a kilometre to the community; so, it makes it easy for them to come out, attack the security people and return to the thick forest.

”I know the place is very big, but the government can afford to clear the whole place, chase away the terrorists, and encourage residents to farm there. This will largely stop the killings.

“Government can’t just be looking while terrorists are killing soldiers and our police like chickens; they’re also human beings like us. Something must be urgently done,” he said.

The Chairman of Kaima LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi, confirmed the development in an interview with journalists yesterday.

“Yes, the development happened again this morning; the terrorists killed three of our mobile police officers.

“The local government is trying its best; we are evolving a synergy with state and federal governments to stop this kind of unfortunate development; it’s not something we can do alone,” he said.

Also, a senior police officer with the Kaiama LGA Divisional Police Headquarters, who sought anonymity, confirmed the fresh attack.

He said: “We have sent a signal on the attack to the state headquarters in Ilorin for action.”

Meanwhile, sources said the attackers of Plateau community stormed the area at about 7 p.m. and opened fire on victims who were engaged in mining activities, leaving multiple casualties.

Reacting, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), condemned the killings, describing the incident as barbaric and senseless.

The National Publicity Secretary of BYM, Rwang Tengwong, said the association received news of the attack with deep sorrow and outrage.

The group also decried the destruction of farmland in Jol village, Riyom LGA, warning that such acts posed a serious threat to food security and the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

It noted that the destruction of crops at the onset of the farming season could further worsen economic hardship in the affected communities.

The association extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He called on security agencies to urgently investigate the killings, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.