Falana Pushes for Reopening of Unresolved Murder Cases, Tasks Journalists

A rights campaigner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, yesterday called on the media to intensify advocacy for reopening unresolved murder cases.

Falana made the call at an interactive session and press conference entitled “The Role of Media in Promoting People’s Rights, Accountability and Access to Justice in the Context of Growing Insecurity in Nigeria”.

The event was organised by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in Ikeja.

Falana urged journalists to use their platforms to demand justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and other abuses, noting that several high-profile cases had been abandoned without accountability.

He said that the media must not allow such cases to be forgotten.

Falana cited instances of killings in Lagos allegedly involving policemen, saying that some murder cases had not been revisited in spite of public outcry.

He listed cases deserving reopening to include the alleged murder of Master Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lagos, and the Offa bank robbery of 2018 in Kwara.

He also listed the murder of Kudurat Abiola, the wife of Chief MKO Abiola, among the cases, as well as the murder of six traders at Owode Onirin Market in Lagos State in August 2025.

He said that the media should follow up on rights violation cases until resolved as part of its watchdog function.

The human rights activist said that the media had not adequately invoked the Freedom of Information Act to seek and obtain information that would promote accountability, justice and good governance.

He urged media managers not to sacrifice professionalism for commercial gains through wraparound advertisements.

The reports that a newspaper wraparound (or wrap) is a high-impact advertising format where a customised, printed sheet covers the front page and often the back page of a newspaper.

Falana said that such a practice undermined public trust.

“The media must not sacrifice truth and objectivity on the altar of commercial gains,” he said.

Falana emphasised that the media had a constitutional duty to hold government accountable and defend the rights of citizens.