Anambra Police Commissioner, Orutugu, Named Public Service Man of the Year

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards has nominated the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, for recognition following a series of security reforms credited with improving public safety and restoring confidence in policing.

The nomination comes amid reports of a marked reduction in police harassment of citizens, alongside improved professionalism among officers under his command developments observers describe as a significant shift in police-citizen relations in the state.

Within a few months of assuming office, the Commissioner has overseen operations that led to a decline in kidnapping, cult-related violence, armed robbery, and enforcement of sit-at-home orders, which had previously disrupted economic and social activities.

Security data from the command indicates that more than 200 suspects, including kidnappers and armed robbers, have been arrested, while over 30 kidnapped victims were rescued in coordinated operations.

The police also dismantled several illegal facilities linked to child trafficking, commonly referred to as “baby factories,” rescuing trafficked children who were subsequently handed over to appropriate authorities for rehabilitation.

In one of the major breakthroughs, operatives uncovered a child trafficking syndicate in Onitsha, rescuing 10 malnourished children and arresting suspects, including an alleged fake medical practitioner.

The command has also recorded gains in arms recovery, with several firearms, ammunition, and stolen vehicles retrieved during targeted operations, some of which have been returned to their owners.

Beyond enforcement, the Commissioner has introduced a community-focused policing approach, emphasising trust-building and non-violent conflict resolution.

Observers note that his adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms has contributed to reducing tensions and fostering long-term stability.

Stakeholder engagement has been another key component of his strategy.

Through continuous dialogue with traditional rulers, community leaders, and other actors, the Commissioner has promoted intelligence sharing and collective responsibility in maintaining security.

His efforts have earned him multiple recognitions, including awards from media and professional bodies, acknowledging his role in crime reduction and institutional reforms.

Analysts say the combination of operational efficiency and improved conduct by officers has repositioned the Anambra Police Command, with many residents reporting safer communities and more respectful interactions with law enforcement.

The AMTY Awards organisers said the nomination reflects his contributions to public safety, institutional reform, and community-oriented policing in Anambra State.