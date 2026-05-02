Saraki: After Supreme Court Verdict, Let’s Unite Party, Plan to Win 2027 Polls

Says his earlier position has been vindicated

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has advised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected during the March 29, 2026, national convention to see last Thursday’s verdict of the Supreme Court as a challenge to them to immediately commence the process of uniting the party and preparing to win the 2027 election for all its candidates.

Saraki in a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, noted that the victory also justified his consistent position since the beginning of the current disagreement in the party that the national convention in Ibadan should never have been held but that instead an interim arrangement should have been put in place. The advice, he said, was given to avoid prolonged litigation and steps that would make the reconciliation process torturous.

He recalled how he articulated this position to leading members of the party, at various fora, and also repeated the same plea with the committee of elders headed by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, the Wakili of Adamawa, when the group consulted him to know his position.

“Now that we have all ventilated our views and exhausted the legal channels of expressing our grievances and the apex court in the land has given a verdict that the Ibadan Convention is null and void in the same manner as all actions arising from it while also subsequently affirming the Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara-led National Working Committee as the recognised leadership of the party both in law and by the regulatory authority, the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC), there is now only one PDP and we should all unite and work for the success of our party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our dialogue should focus on how to rally round and rebuild the party, make it strong, and make it become a platform that many members and non-members can find as the only credible alternative platform for realising their ambitions, for serving the people, and providing good governance to Nigerians.

“The focus should not be on who wins and who loses. Those who lost in court should see their return to rebuild the party as another victory. As for me and many others, our objective to preserve PDP as a credible platform for our numerous members who want to contest elections next year has now been realised. We are happy that come 2027, PDP will be on the ballot.

“Once again, I call on our colleagues who have been in court for several months to retrace their steps. We should all try to see the bigger picture. As of today, PDP is the only alternative platform whose hurdles have now been cleared. All the other opposition parties are embroiled in one ongoing dispute or another that has the potential to prevent them from participating in the 2027 elections. As for us in PDP, the storm is over. All the leaders and present members must be ready to march like members of the victorious team into a new frontier – a frontier of peace, victory, stability, progress, and development.

“I hereby congratulate the NWC members on this victory. I urge them to see their task as that of building a united party, one that is driven by discipline, adherence to the rule of law, commitment to principles of democracy, and national development, and ultimately, victory in the 2027 polls”, Saraki stated.