Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation of Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Power Minister

• Appoints ex-minister, Lanre Babalola, as SA power and chairman of presidential task force on power sector reset

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by Senate.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Thursday, said Tegbe’s nomination had been transmitted to the senate for screening and confirmation in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

The nomination followed the resignation of the former minister, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down from office to pursue elective office.

Tegbe’s nomination is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president expects the minister-designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector.

Tegbe, from Oyo State, is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance.

He has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.

He is currently Director-General and Global Liaison for Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), where he is responsible for strengthening bilateral development cooperation between Nigeria and People’s Republic of China.

NCSP also coordinates engagements with public sector stakeholders to advance economic and social development in line with FOCAC objectives.

Tegbe’s experience includes significant engagements within the power sector, particularly in regulatory and institutional reform involving agencies, such as Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

The president also appointed Mr. Rilwan Babalola as Special Adviser to the President on Power and as chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Power Sector Reset and Restoration.

He also re-designated the Office of the Special Adviser (Energy) as Special Adviser (Oil & Gas) to clarify roles and avoid duplication of functions within the energy governance framework.

Babalola, a former Minister for Power, brings deep sectoral expertise and a proven understanding of the structural and operational challenges within the electricity value chain.

The statement said his appointment underscored the president’s determination to undertake a decisive and results-driven reset of Nigeria’s power sector.

The presidential taskforce, which he heads, will operate under a direct presidential mandate as a high-level, delivery-focused vehicle to restore discipline, efficiency, and commercial viability across the power sector, while ensuring effective coordination among relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

The taskforce’s mandate includes driving a comprehensive system reset of the electricity sector; implementing a “Performance Before Expansion” framework; reducing technical, commercial, and collection losses; and strengthening cost discipline and tariff integrity.

It will also enhance revenue assurance and sector liquidity; restore grid discipline and market integrity; promote productive use of power across key sectors; develop Electricity Growth Zones; reduce fiscal exposure; and deliver a 90-day implementation blueprint.

The president expects Babalola to bring urgency, discipline, and a strong execution focus to this assignment, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, to deliver measurable improvements in power supply and sector performance.