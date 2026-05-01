Roads: Umahi Says Funding Key Challenge, Commits to Fixing Abuja–Lokoja Road

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Works has reaffirmed its commitment to the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Abuja–Lokoja highway, with the Minister of Works, David Umahi, identifying funding constraints as the most significant obstacle to infrastructure delivery nationwide.

Umahi made this known during a high-level meeting with the Kogi State Commissioner for Works, Salam Ozige Deedat, where both the federal and state governments pledged to deepen collaboration in accelerating the development of critical road infrastructure across the state.

At the meeting, Umahi reiterated that inadequate funding remains the central challenge confronting road infrastructure delivery across the country, despite what he described as unprecedented construction and rehabilitation works under the current administration.

Focusing on the Abuja–Lokoja corridor, the minister said the road, which has been in a deplorable condition, is now undergoing extensive reconstruction, with multiple contractors handling different sections, a statement by the ministry said.

He disclosed that a 48-kilometre stretch earlier handled by Bulletine Construction is being restructured using concrete pavement due to durability and cost considerations, while an 86-kilometre section previously executed by Gitto has been re-awarded.

He added that additional portions, including a 56-kilometre stretch, are being converted from asphalt to concrete after contractors agreed to adopt more durable construction methods within existing cost frameworks. About 50 kilometres of the road, he said, have also been divided between firms such as JRB and Trucrete to speed up completion.

According to the minister, other contractors, including CGC, CCECC, BUA, and CBC, are actively working on various segments, with several sections already completed or ongoing under concrete pavement technology.

Umahi emphasised that the transition to concrete construction is deliberate, noting that asphalt roads deteriorate more quickly due to water penetration and poor shoulder protection, whereas concrete offers longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs.

On security, the minister highlighted the strong link between road infrastructure and safety, stating that poor road conditions often exacerbate insecurity. He revealed that the ministry is considering the deployment of solar-powered lighting and CCTV surveillance systems along critical highways, including the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway, to enhance monitoring and reduce response times.

He added that similar interventions would be extended to other strategic corridors nationwide.

The minister also provided updates on other national infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Saharan Highway, which traverses Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa states before terminating in Abuja. He also mentioned the Makurdi–9th Mile corridor and the Kabba–Ado Ekiti road project, noting that several initiatives fall within the 2024–2026 budget cycle, with funding already allocated in some cases.

Umahi called for stronger synergy between federal and state governments, urging sub-national authorities to complement federal efforts through maintenance works and basic interventions where necessary. He also advocated the adoption of concrete pavement and reinforced mesh technology as more sustainable solutions for Nigeria’s road network.

On his part, the Kogi commissioner commended ongoing federal interventions on major corridors, particularly the Abuja–Lokoja–Okene axis, noting that while successive administrations had contributed to the projects, recent efforts under President Bola Tinubu have shown greater visibility and impact.

He, however, raised concerns over delays in some sections of the projects, especially in areas involving flyover construction, which he said have worsened traffic congestion and require urgent attention.

He also highlighted other strategic routes, including Okene–Ajaokuta and Takete–Mopa–Isanlu–Egbe towards Kwara State, as well as the Lokoja–Okene corridor, stressing the need for accelerated intervention given Kogi’s strategic link to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).