Tunji-Ojo Mobilises Ondo Grassroots, Seeks Massive Support for Tinubu

• Says renewed hope must continue for nat’l devt

Fidelis David in Akure





A support group convened by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday called on residents of Ondo State to sustain their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying continued backing for the administration would translate into accelerated national development and consolidation of the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The appeal came as the Bunmi Tunji-Ojo for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BTO4PBAT) Support Group wrapped up its ward-to-ward mobilisation tour across Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State with a grand finale that attracted party faithful, grassroots supporters and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of BTO Ambassadors in the local government, Hon. Idowu Aiyegbusi, said the mobilisation initiative as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots political engagement under Tunji-Ojo’s political structure and his continued influence in the state and his commitment to rallying support for President Tinubu’s administration.

He said support for President Tinubu remained critical to sustaining developmental strides across the country.

“Continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will translate into sustained national development. The Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding results, and with greater collective commitment from Nigerians, the country will witness even more progress.”

He described Tunji-Ojo as a committed advocate of the Tinubu administration’s vision and a symbol of responsive leadership whose grassroots engagement continues to inspire confidence among the people.

Director General of the support group, Adojutelegan Adesuyi, urged residents to remain steadfast in their support for the president while also emphasizing the need for voter readiness ahead of future elections.

He charged eligible voters to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were valid and up to date, while encouraging youths who had attained voting age to register and actively participate in the democratic process.

“Democracy thrives when citizens are actively involved. We are calling on every eligible resident to prepare ahead by ensuring their voter registration status is intact. This is the time for greater civic responsibility,” he said.

Also, APC Chairman in Akoko North West Local Government, Kehinde Obanla, commended Tunji-Ojo for what he described as his remarkable service to the people, both during his tenure in the House of Representatives and in his current role as Minister of Interior.

He said the minister had remained a shining example of dedicated public service through impactful contributions to human development and community advancement.

Obanla further urged party members and constituents to remain loyal to the APC and work towards delivering overwhelming support for the party in future electoral contests.

The Publicity Secretary of the support group, Folajimi Adewumi Gbenga, stressed the importance of voter turnout, noting that Ondo State had consistently demonstrated strong political participation.

He said the state’s impressive voter turnout in previous elections reflected its growing strategic importance in national politics, adding that the appointment of three substantive ministers from the state further underscored its relevance.