Lafarge Africa’s Profit Doubles to N98bn in Q1 2026 on Strong Sales, Cost Control

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a 101% surge in profit after tax to N97.95 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher sales volumes, improved plant stability, and tighter cost management.

A press release made available to journalists by Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, yesterday disclosed the cement manufacturer’s net sales climbed 35% year-on-year to N334.88 billion, up from N248.35 billion in Q1 2025.

Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor said unaudited results released by its Board of Directors indicated that operating profit nearly doubled, rising 97% to N141 billion.

The press release noted the Group Managing Director/CEO Lolu Alade-Akinyemi attributed the performance to volume-led revenue growth, sustained cost discipline, and prudent financial management.

He cited enhanced plant stability, supply assurance, and distribution efficiency as key factors behind the gains.

“Our Q1 2026 results reflect continued progress in executing our strategic priorities,” Alade-Akinyemi said. “These results underscore our continued focus on delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.”

The company, a member of China’s Huaxin Building Materials Ltd, said it would continue leveraging its partner’s industrial and technical expertise to unlock further efficiency gains.

Alade-Akinyemi added that easing macroeconomic pressures and reduced global supply chain disruptions supported consumer demand during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Lafarge Africa expects Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction sector to drive further market expansion.

“We remain focused on capturing volume growth opportunities across our operating markets, while maintaining disciplined cost optimization initiatives to safeguard margins amidst global tensions,” he said.

The CEO reiterated the firm’s commitment to a sustainability-led growth model, with emphasis on supply reliability, cost leadership, innovation, and health and safety standards.

He thanked customers and stakeholders for their support, pledging continued delivery of consistent performance and long-term value.

Lafarge Africa, established in 1959 and listed on the Nigerian Exchange, operates cement plants in Ogun, Gombe, and Cross River states with 10.5 million metric tonnes annual capacity. Its parent company, Huaxin, founded in 1907, ranks among the world’s 10 largest cement groups and is listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.