Digital Switchover: Over 100 Channels Sign on to Broadcast Free-to-Air Content

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





Over 100 channels have officially signed up to broadcast free-to-air digital content, marking a significant milestone in the country’s long-delayed Digital Switchover (DSO) programme.

The official sign-on came after the recent disclosure by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) that it had unveiled a significant overhaul of Nigeria’s long-awaited digital broadcasting migration, launching a FreeTV, a fully free-to-air, direct-to-home (DTH) national platform backed by satellite and Internet Protocol (IP) delivery.

In a statement issued yesterday, NBC said the current line-up, which it officially categorised, featured a diverse range of programmes aimed at Nigerian families.

The breakdown highlights a focus on local content and variety, encompassing 14 news and current affairs channels, 15 general entertainment stations, six channels dedicated to kids and family, and two to lifestyle and talk shows.

Others are three music and entertainment options, a dedicated business and finance station, and an impressive five movie channels.

No fewer than 57 of the channels are already live and accessible to Nigerians via the FreeTV app and the NigSat satellite platform.

NBC stated that viewers could download the FreeTV app on Google Play to begin exploring the new digital landscape.

NBC Director-General, Mr. Charles Ebuebu, stated, “We will deliver digital TV with clearer pictures, more free channels, and opportunities for every family.

“It is one simple change for a better future. With 100 stations onboard and a satellite-driven strategy in place, Nigeria’s digital switchover is no longer a distant promise but a rapidly progressing reality, finally bringing the nation’s broadcast landscape into the 21st century.”

The DSO project, launched in 2008 following the Geneva 2006 Agreement (GE06), has been a vital part of the federal government’s plan to modernise broadcasting.

The statement said the objectives had always been clear: to deliver high-quality pictures and sound, free up valuable spectrum space (the “digital dividend”) for the growth of high-speed broadband in the 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands, and create a dynamic platform for Nigeria’s creative economy.

It explained that the journey faced many obstacles, adding that despite an official launch in 2016 and a pilot in Jos, reaching nationwide coverage remained an elusive goal.

NBC said with deadlines missed and billions of naira spent, there was little to show for it at the national level, stating, however, that the narrative is changing swiftly.

NBC observed that in a decisive move to break the deadlock, President Bola Tinubu approved a new N10 billion fund in August 2024, pointing out that this financial injection paved the way for a radical new strategy unveiled in late May 2025.

The commission said the “Big Picture,” a partnership between NBC and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), abandoned the costly and slow process of building thousands of terrestrial towers.

The NBC director-general, in presentations to various stakeholder groups ahead of the formal launch in May 2026, said, “Instead, it adopts a ‘satellite-first’ approach, utilising the NigComSat-1R satellite to broadcast signals directly across Nigeria’s vast landmass.

“The Digital Switchover is Nigeria’s sign of progress. It unlocks a future of clearer information, greater opportunity, and stronger connections for every citizen.

“This technological leap is expected to speed up the nationwide rollout by over 65%, avoiding logistical and infrastructural bottlenecks that delayed earlier efforts.”

He stated, “The impact is immediate: about 10 million Nigerian households already have satellite-ready televisions or DVB-S2 set-top boxes and can now access more than 100 free-to-air channels.

“For others, the plan introduces a new generation of hybrid set-top boxes. These devices combine satellite reception with internet streaming capabilities, offering features like apps, voice search, and a more interactive, future-proof viewing experience.”

Beyond the technology, NBC explained that the DSO was being positioned as a crucial driver of the economy and culture, adding that the initiative aims to revitalise Nigerian storytelling by allocating 40 per cent of channel slots to independent and regional producers, ensuring a range of voices gain a national platform.

A key element of “The Big Picture” is the local manufacturing of equipment, a plan, which aims for domestic production of five million set-top boxes annually, with the potential of generating over 20,000 jobs and reducing dependence on imports.