Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu: Delivering Structured, Scalable and Sustainable Welfare through POWA CARES Initiative

In a deliberate shift from isolated welfare gestures to a structured, scalable, and sustainable framework for social protection, the 23rd National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, thoughtfully designed a programme to touch lives and build sustainable futures for police families across Nigeria. This week, the POWA CARES Initiative train berthed in Lagos and showered the women and their families with healthcare, economic empowerment, and transportation largesse. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

When Mrs. Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu took over as the 23rd National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) on March 4, 2026, she hinged her policy directives on five key derivatives—prioritising mental health support; economic empowerment; expanding skill acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and access to sustainable financial opportunities; education and youth development; national unity among members; and strengthening welfare systems for police families.

A month down the line, she is already walking the talk with the POWA CARES Initiative, a body that encapsulates all five key derivatives of her administration.

POWA CARES Initiative

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but powerful idea: the effectiveness of any police force is closely tied to the stability and well-being of its families.

So, when she spoke at the flag-off of the two-day launch held at the POWA Multipurpose Hall in GRA, Ikeja, during the week, Mrs. Disu described the programme as more than just an intervention but a vision that recognises a fundamental truth about the welfare of police officers’ wives, often overlooked in security discourse.

According to her, it was designed as a deliberate shift from isolated welfare gestures to a structured, scalable, and sustainable framework for the social protection of their target audience.

Scaling Impact in Lagos

Following the successful first phase in Abuja, where over 1,000 beneficiaries received eye care and medical support, the Lagos edition expanded both in reach and depth, targeting healthcare, education, and economic stability in one coordinated effort.

For two days, more than 1,000 beneficiaries in Lagos received free medical services, including eye screening with corrective eyewear, dental care, and general consultations.

In tackling one of her key derivatives, the programme went beyond healthcare to address economic pressures, which saw 200 families receive financial grants as well as fully loaded Cowry cards to ease transportation across the state.

Not done, she also factored in educational advancement, with nursing scholarships offered to eligible participants, opening pathways for professional development and financial independence.

Beyond material support, the initiative fostered a sense of inclusion and recognition, as some beneficiaries, through an open voucher pick, would soon engage with the IGP and even the Governor of Lagos State.

As she succinctly stated, the outreach was structured to improve lives and create sustainable support systems for police families—little wonder the prayers she received from beneficiaries, who pointed out that it was a novel idea that has blessed them tremendously.

Also commending contributions from medical professionals and other partners for their continued support towards improving the welfare of police families in Lagos State, she particularly appreciated the Lagos State Government, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was physically present on the second day.

Strengthening Morale Through Family Support

The significance of the initiative is not lost on police leadership. Representing IGP Olatunji Disu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, underscored the direct link between family welfare and operational effectiveness.

“When officers are confident that their families are cared for, they serve with greater dedication and focus,” he said, describing the initiative as a blend of compassion and purposeful leadership.

He further praised the leadership of POWA for sustaining the initiative, describing it as a noble effort that continues to inspire hope and positively impact lives across Nigeria.

Securing the Next Generation

A notable feature of the POWA CARES Initiative is its focus on young people within police families. Through targeted sensitisation sessions, the programme addresses pressing social issues such as drug abuse, cultism, and sexual and reproductive health.

Also speaking was the Deputy Commissioner of Nursing, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Olusola Odutade, who spoke on the importance of women’s mental and overall physical health.

For beneficiaries like Mrs. Yemisi Abifarin, Mrs. Jacinta Adams Peters, and hundreds of others, the impact is already tangible, as they went away smiling with either free vouchers, eye care, drugs, or even, for some, a dinner with the Lagos governor and the IGP.

Building a Sustainable Model

Central to the initiative’s design is its emphasis on sustainability. Unlike previous welfare efforts that were often isolated and short-lived, POWA CARES is built on collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, government institutions, healthcare providers, and development partners.

This model, according to Mrs. Disu, ensures continuity and scalability, as the goal is to replicate and expand the programme across all states of the federation, creating a nationwide framework for police family welfare.

Essentially, by institutionalising welfare through a structured and collaborative approach, the POWA CARES Initiative is not only easing immediate burdens but also laying the foundation for a more resilient police community.

In doing so, it reinforces a vital principle—when families are supported, institutions are strengthened, and the nation is better served.

Undoubtedly, with the rollout of the POWA CARES Initiative in Lagos, Mrs. Disu is redefining how support for police families is conceived and delivered, shifting from episodic gestures to a structured, scalable, and sustainable system of care.