W’Africa Healthcare Investment Momentum Builds as WHX Returns to Nigeria

Nigeria’s healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with forecasts predicting a 7.1% expansion and an anticipated market value of $161.7 million by 2027.

This growth is fuelled by a $1.2 billion investment in infrastructure and workforce, major oncology and diagnostic expansions by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and increased imports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Despite progress, 70% of patients continue to pay out-of-pocket, underscoring substantial opportunities for private sector innovation and investment.

Statista data shows Nigeria leads West Africa’s medical device sector, with the market projected to surge from $414.8 million in 2025 to $632.48 million by 2030 (8.56% CAGR). High-growth peers Ivory Coast (9.24% CAGR), Cameroon (9.3% CAGR), Senegal (8.21% CAGR), and Ghana (6.6% CAGR) are also experiencing hospital modernisation, digital diagnostics expansion, and progress toward universal health coverage.

Nigeria is building more accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare systems through strategic investment, technology, regulatory reform, and an emphasis on preventive care.

“As partners with WHX, we are excited to drive market access dialogue that aligns with national health goals and promotes regional trade,” notes Njide Ndili, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria.

“Leadership lies at the heart of healthcare transformation. The shift from care to capability is key to the long-term success of healthcare institutions, with leadership development at its core.

But to truly transform healthcare in Nigeria and across Africa, these efforts need to be scaled and replicated across all levels of the system and WHX is designed to make that possible by connecting stakeholders, surfacing best‑practice models, and supporting the practical deployment of proven solutions.”

This year’s three-day agenda positions WHX as a dynamic trade-focused platform with concise, partner-led Leadership Forums.

The Healthcare Market Access & Policy Leadership Forum on 2 June, in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, spotlights market access and policy leadership through keynotes, panels, and Q&A sessions on regulatory harmonisation and AfCFTA opportunities under the theme, “Enabling Market-Ready Health Systems: The Role of Diagnostics, Digital Infrastructure, and Human Capital”.