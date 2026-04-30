UK Govt Launches Fund to Boost Nigeria’s Creative Industry

The UK-Nigeria Technology Hub has launched its Creative Fund, a first‑phase grants initiative designed to address critical technical capacity gaps across Nigeria’s film, fashion, and music industries.

The fund will support the development of local digital production capacity, encourage the adoption of modern creative technologies, and promote the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to strengthen Nigeria’s creative value chain. Director of the UK‑Nigeria Tech Hub, Oyinkansola Akintola‑Bello, said: “Nigeria’s creative sector already delivers real economic value, and both governments have committed under the UK‑Nigeria Economic Transformation and Investment Partnership to supporting its growth.”

Tech4Dev’s Country Manager for Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, Abraham Akpan, said: “The Creative industries are a core part of the digital economy, bringing together technology, culture and entrepreneurship. This Fund is about ensuring that Nigeria’s creative success is underpinned by sustainable local talent and capacity, while deliberately expanding access to tools, skills and finance for those who have been historically excluded.”