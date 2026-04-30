Scottish Varsity Honours Akpoti-Uduaghan With Life Transforming Award

*Hailed for impact in governance, social justice, economic advocacy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been named a joint recipient of the 2026 Transforming Lives Award at the prestigious Bridge Alumni Awards organised by the University of Dundee.

Founded in 1881, the University of Dundee is a globally respected Scottish institution known for research excellence, innovation, and impactful alumni.

The award recognises alumni making significant global impact through leadership, innovation, and service to society, placing the Kogi Central lawmaker among an elite group of changemakers worldwide.

Reacting to the honour in a statement on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the recognition as both humbling and inspiring, but swiftly dedicated it to Nigerians, particularly her constituents.

She wrote, “I am deeply honoured to be named a joint recipient of the 2026 Transforming Lives Award by the University of Dundee.

“This recognition is not mine alone…it belongs to the resilient and inspiring people of Nigeria, especially Kogi Central, who continue to give purpose to my service every day,” she added.

The Senator recalled her academic journey at Dundee, where she earned an MBA in International Oil and Gas Management in 2012 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Law and Policy in 2013.

She explained that the training has shaped her contributions to Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Established in 2021, the Bridge Alumni Awards celebrate Dundee graduates who have made remarkable contributions across public service, business, sustainability, and community development.

According to the organisers, Akpoti-Uduaghan was selected for her “profound and sustained difference” in public service, particularly her advocacy for social justice, inclusive economic growth, and transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

As a serving senator, she has championed initiatives focused on expanding access to education, empowering women and youth, and strengthening accountability in governance.

Her interventions include scholarship schemes, vocational training programmes, and mentorship initiatives targeting young Nigerians, especially women.

Her sustained advocacy for the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and broader industrial reforms was also cited as a major contribution to economic development and community inclusion.

The organisers noted that her work continues to inspire a new generation of leaders, demonstrating that purposeful leadership can deliver measurable social change.

Reaffirming her guiding philosophy, Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “Impact over impression, service over self.”