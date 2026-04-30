Brother Jero’ Returns in an Opera

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Yinka Olatunbosun



Lagos is about to witness a spectacular show “Brother Jero,” a 100-minute operatic interpretation of Wole Soyinka’s The Trial of Brother Jero. The one-of-a-kind performance, to be presented by the Vesta Orchestra, is scheduled for a premiere on May 16 at the National Theatre, Orile Iganmu. The opera features a 50-man orchestra and highlights the satirical story of a manipulative beach side preacher, Brother Jero. Like the original play, the opera will expose religious hypocrisy using humour and sung lines.



At a media briefing held in Lagos, Rosalyn Aninyei, the director and Executive Producer of Brother Jero Opera said the nonagenarian playwright would be in attendance. Having obtained permission from Soyinka three years ago, Aninyei expressed confidence in the cast to deliver an unforgettable performance.



While explaining how the play was interpreted from script to music score, she said it took the efforts of a librettist and a composer to give the opera a structure.



“The librettist takes all the scenes and breaks them into songs,” she explained. “You have a composer who takes all the songs and sets them to music.”



The librettist for the opera is Kehinde Oretimeyin while the composer is Dr. Seun Owoaje whose music has been described as ethno-African. It is based on our own African original sound not following the European pattern. You’d hear a lot of songs that are familiar.”



In performance, the two-act opera will showcase soloists, chorus and others. The first act will last 40 mins while the second act is 45mins.



While reflecting on the need for opera in Nigerian theatre, the director explained that Nigeria shares many similarities with Italy.



“Opera’s origin is Italian. Nigerians are very similar to Italians. We are very dramatic. Everything about us is dramatic. The way we live is operatic. Dr. Seun Owoaje said from the beginning of the street to the end of the street, you can write ten operas. When I was talking about changing plays to opera, my father always said I should start with Wole Soyinka because The Trials of Brother Jero is so widely read across generations and it is familiar. When you want to bring something new to the people, it is good to start with the familiar so that they understand that this isn’t far off.”



They are writing the songs like an Italian opera. Our voices are low. They didn’t write high keys that would be hard for the audience to hear the words clearly. It is made in Nigeria for Nigerian ears. “You can hear the actor say smoked fish, dry fish.”



The 3,500 capacity main bowl is set to be lit as the stage will transform into a brilliant spectacle with the backdrops and the locale of the drama- bar beach.



The director, whose background is in finance, has played the violin since her 20s and piano as a child. I studied music from the age of five.



For her, returning home annually is a rite and a responsibility to work with Nigeria’s creative talents.

While reflecting on what her expectations for the anticipated night of showmanship are, she express a great deal of optimism that the show would sell out.