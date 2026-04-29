Nigeria Reports Major Strides in Basic Education as Minister Alausa Unveils NESRI Progress Report

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Nigeria’s basic education sector has recorded significant improvements over the past year, according to new data released by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, at the 2026 Basic Education Bootcamp in Jos.

The report, presented under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), highlights major gains in access, quality, and system-wide reforms aimed at repositioning the country for a knowledge driven future.

Dr. Alausa said the administration remains committed to reducing out of school children, tackling learning poverty, and strengthening human capital development.

Despite persistent challenges — including 45 million children aged 5–14 unable to read age appropriate text and 15 million out of school children he noted that recent interventions are beginning to reverse the trend.

Between January 2025 and January 2026, the Federal Government released N106 billion in Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grants, one of the largest disbursements in recent years.

Additional achievements include the training of 978,000 teachers, renovation of 10,000 classrooms, distribution of 7.8 million textbooks, and N22 billion invested in teacher professional development. School Based Management Committees also received N2.035 billion for community driven school projects.

“These investments are already improving learning environments and teacher capacity nationwide,” Dr. Alausa said.

The three day Bootcamp, themed “Enhancing Access to Inclusive Education and Bridging the Gap for Out of School Children in Nigeria,” brought together federal and state officials, development partners, and education stakeholders.

The gathering focused on accelerating inclusive education and strengthening state level implementation of NESRI priorities.

Declaring the event open, Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Muftwang described the out of school children crisis as “millions of dreams deferred,” warning that inaction would deepen insecurity and poverty.

He highlighted Plateau State’s investments in school infrastructure, including 397 new classrooms, 557 renovated classrooms, 33 motorized boreholes, and thousands of new furniture units.

Governor Muftwang also announced the launch of several national policy documents, including the National Policy on Inclusive Education, the National Policy on Almajiri Education, and the National Guidelines for Re Entry of Married and Pregnant Adolescent Girls.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’di Ahmad, acknowledged that the number of out of school children remains “significant and unacceptable,” but said the Ministry is expanding alternative learning pathways, strengthening technical and vocational education, and promoting digital learning through initiatives such as LUMINA 2030.

Permanent Secretary Abel O. Enitan outlined progress under NESRI, including nationwide mapping of out of school children, curriculum reforms, expansion of digital learning, strengthened TVET programmes, and rollout of the Learner Identification Number (LIN).

He emphasized the need for states to translate federal policies into measurable classroom level improvements.

As the Bootcamp continues, participants are expected to produce a consolidated action plan focusing on data strengthening, inclusive learning models, teacher quality, community engagement, and accelerated reintegration of out of school children.

Across all sessions, stakeholders reiterated a shared message: Nigeria’s national development depends on fixing foundational learning and ensuring every child is in school.