UAE Quits OPEC in Major Blow to Global Oil Producers’ Group

• Development comes after Angola left in 2023

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The United Arab Emirates said yesterday it was quitting the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a group of allies (OPEC+), dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

The loss of the UAE, a longstanding OPEC member, could create disarray and weaken the group, which has usually sought to show a united front despite internal disagreements over a range of issues from geopolitics to production quotas.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters the decision was taken after a careful look at the regional power’s energy strategies. Asked whether the UAE consulted with Saudi Arabia, he said the UAE did not raise the issue with any other country.

“This is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to the level of production,” said the energy minister. THISDAY recalls that in March 2026, UAE’s OPEC quota was 3.4 million bpd.

The development comes more than two years after Angola exited OPEC in December 2023 after growing frustration with the group’s production quota system.

At the time, the trigger was OPEC’s decision to reduce Angola’s crude oil production target to reflect years of declining output caused by ageing oilfields and underinvestment. Luanda rejected the lower quota, arguing it constrained its efforts to revive production and attract new investment. For Angola, which relies heavily on oil revenues to support its economy, the cuts were seen as limiting its fiscal recovery rather than stabilising the market.

By leaving OPEC, Angola signalled a desire for greater autonomy over its oil policy, allowing it to set production levels based on national priorities rather than collective agreements. However, the move also means it forfeits influence within one of the world’s most powerful oil alliances and must navigate global price volatility without the backing of coordinated supply management.

However, OPEC Gulf producers have already been struggling to ship exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, because of Iranian threats and attacks against vessels.

Mazrouei said the move would not have a huge impact on the market because of the situation in the strait. But the UAE exit from OPEC represents a win for the U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the organisation of “ripping off the rest of the world” by inflating oil prices.

Trump has also linked U.S. military support for the Gulf with oil prices, saying that while the U.S. defends OPEC members they “exploit this by imposing high oil prices”.

The move came after the UAE, a regional business hub and one of Washington’s most important allies, criticised fellow Arab states for not doing enough to protect it from numerous Iranian attacks during the war.

Diplomatic Adviser for the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, criticised the Arab and Gulf response to the Iranian attacks in a session at the Gulf Influencers Forum on Monday.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically,” Gargash said.

“I expect this weak stance from the Arab League and I am not surprised by it, but I haven’t expected it from the (Gulf) Cooperation Council and I am surprised by it,” he added.

A statement released by the Gulf country stated: “The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and OPEC+), effective 1 May 2026. This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets.

“This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs.

“While near-term volatility, including disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, continues to affect supply dynamics, underlying trends point to sustained growth in global energy demand over the medium to long term.

“A stable global energy system depends on flexible, reliable, and affordable supply. The UAE has invested to meet evolving demand efficiently and responsibly, prioritising stability, affordability, and sustainability.

“This decision follows decades of constructive cooperation. The UAE joined OPEC in 1967 through the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and continued its membership following the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Throughout this period, the UAE has played an active role in supporting global oil market stability and strengthening dialogue among producing nations.

“The decision reflects a policy-driven evolution in the UAE’s approach, enhancing flexibility to respond to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability in a measured and responsible manner.”

The UAE said it remains a trusted producer of some of the world’s most cost-competitive and lower-carbon barrels, which will play an important role in supporting global growth and emissions reduction.

Following its exit, the UAE said it will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions.