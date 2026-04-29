NESREA Seals 30 Abuja Facilities Over Environmental Violations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down 30 facilities in Abuja for failing to comply with mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirements in the construction sector.

The enforcement operation, carried out in collaboration with the media, targeted construction sites found to be in breach of environmental regulations.

Officials said the action followed routine inspections and compliance monitoring exercises.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Director of Environmental Quality Control of the agency, Elijah Udofia, said the affected facilities ignored regulatory directives and failed to provide required environmental documentation.

According to him, the refusal of some operators to respond to official communications or meet stipulated compliance timelines constituted a serious violation, with potential consequences for both public health and the environment.

He warned that while construction remains critical to Nigeria’s development, it also carries significant environmental risks when not properly regulated.

These include poor waste disposal practices, construction on flood-prone areas, excessive emissions, and unsafe handling of building materials.

Udofia emphasized that NESREA’s intervention aligns with its statutory responsibility to enforce environmental standards and prevent ecological harm before it occurs.

“Environmental compliance is not optional,” he said, stressing that regulations are designed to ensure responsible project execution from the outset.

He noted that enforcement became necessary after repeated engagement efforts failed to secure compliance from the affected facilities.

The agency said its actions are backed by the NESREA Act and the National Environmental (Construction Sector) Regulations 2011, which empower it to halt activities that threaten environmental safety.

Udofia also issued a stern warning to developers and contractors, urging them to prioritize environmental safeguards such as dust suppression, proper waste management, erosion control, and safe site operations.

He reassured the public that the agency’s actions were guided by due process and evidence, not arbitrary decisions, adding that NESREA remains committed to fair and consistent enforcement nationwide.

The agency further called on stakeholders to cooperate in promoting environmental responsibility, noting that sustainable development depends on strict adherence to environmental standards.

NESREA said the shutdown of the facilities should serve as a clear signal that non-compliance with environmental laws will attract firm regulatory action.