DELSU Ranked Best State University in 2025, Says Vice Chancellor

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The Vice Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Professor Samuel Asagba, yesterday disclosed that the Institution was ranked the best state university in Nigeria in 2025.

Aside from that, he said the institution was also ranked the best in the South-east and South-south and 12th overall nationally in the same period.

Professor Asagba disclosed during a press conference ahead of the 18th convocation ceremony of the institution.

He said the university is deepening international partnerships as part of efforts to boost capacity and global visibility, adding that the institution is strengthening academic collaboration with institutions in China, Canada, the United States of America, and South Africa.

“They are ready to assist us in several areas. They have offered to train five of our staff, and this collaboration will enhance our visibility and improve our ranking,” he said, adding that DELSU has also secured virtual international teaching engagements.

Responding to a question on the poor state of hostels, Prof Asagba assured all that rehabilitation works were underway, stressing that “by the time students return for the new session, they will see noticeable changes.”

He further disclosed major interventions by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), including N4 billion for the Faculty of Engineering and N2.5 billion for medical laboratories, alongside plans for 1,000-capacity hostels to address students’ accommodation challenges.

The vice chancellor stated that the university had expanded its work-study scheme with 50 indigent students now earning N50,000, while school fees remained unchanged, considering the economic hard times assuaging most families.

Expressing concerns over low uptake of the National Education Loan Fund (NELF) scheme by students in Southern Nigeria, he charged students facing financial challenges in the university to take advantage of the opportunity, just as he appealed for more sensitisation about the programme.

The VC thanked the Delta State Government, led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwor, i for sustained support, particularly the revival of the long-abandoned Senate building project, ongoing since 2007, as well as prompt salary payments and implementation of medical lecturers’ allowances.

He further disclosed that DELSU had strengthened its digital systems, with upgraded Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres now boasting over 1,000 modern computers, which have improved efficiency and curtailed malpractice, including transcript racketeering.

The vice-chancellor also announced plans to launch a fundraising campaign for a modern sports complex to support talent development and improve student wellness, noting that the university placed fourth at the last Nigerian University Games (NUGA) despite limited facilities.

Despite these gains, Asagba identified key challenges confronting the institution, including funding constraints, security concerns, epileptic power supply, accreditation pressures, staffing gaps, and infrastructure maintenance.