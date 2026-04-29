COVID-19 Case Triggers Senate Alarm Over Weaknesses in Nigeria’s Outbreak Response

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Tuesday raised concerns over significant gaps in Nigeria’s public health emergency preparedness following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Cross River State, warning that systemic lapses could heighten the risk of a wider outbreak if urgent measures are not taken.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo (APC, Rivers West), who drew attention to deficiencies in disease surveillance, funding, and rapid response capacity.

Leading the debate, Banigo said the shortcomings, if left unaddressed, could undermine national health security, stressing that government at all levels has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard citizens’ health and welfare.

She disclosed the confirmed case involved a 53-year-old foreign national who arrived in Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on March 17, 2026, travelled to Calabar the same day, developed symptoms on April 12, and tested positive on April 16 after PCR confirmation at the national reference laboratory.

Banigo expressed concern over epidemiological findings indicating a timeline beyond the expected incubation period, raising the possibility of local transmission.

She added that additional suspected cases had already been identified, with contact tracing and laboratory investigations ongoing.

The lawmaker warned that Nigeria’s outbreak response capacity is being weakened by shortages of critical supplies, including viral transport media, PCR reagents, rapid test kits, and personal protective equipment.

She further noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been constrained by delayed budget releases, procurement bottlenecks, and inadequate capital funding since 2025.

According to the motion, the country’s federal–state public health response framework requires stronger coordination and sustained financing, particularly in light of past experiences with COVID-19, Lassa fever, and Ebola, where delayed detection and fragmented responses worsened outcomes.

Banigo cautioned that existing gaps could result in delayed containment, increased transmission across states, and greater risks to frontline health workers due to insufficient protective equipment.

She also warned that persistent shortages could erode public confidence and weaken the nation’s epidemic intelligence system.

Following deliberations, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to intensify nationwide surveillance, testing, and contact tracing.

It also called on the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to expedite the release of funds and consider activating emergency financing mechanisms to support response efforts.

In addition, the upper chamber directed the NCDC to submit a comprehensive report on national preparedness, including stockpiles, laboratory capacity, and surveillance gaps.

The Senate further emphasised the need for strengthened public health communication to counter misinformation and reduce public anxiety.

The Red Chamber also urged state governments to boost subnational preparedness through increased funding, timely procurement of essential supplies, and enhanced support for surveillance and rapid response systems.

It warned that failure to urgently address funding and supply chain challenges could escalate preventable public health emergencies and put millions of Nigerians at risk.