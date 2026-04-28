Supported as RRS Commander, Received as IGP: How Disu’s Visit to LSSTF Reinforced Import of Collaboration 

In a symbolic return to an institution that helped shape his policing career, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, paid a historic visit to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) headquarters in Ikeja, where he openly credited the organisation’s operational support during his tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) as a major factor in his rise to national leadership. The visit, marked by reflections on partnership, renewed calls for sustained funding, and the donation of an operational vehicle to the Violent Crimes Response Unit, underscored the enduring role of collaboration between government, private sector stakeholders, and law enforcement in strengthening Lagos’ security framework. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

In the architecture of modern policing, success is rarely the product of uniformed officers alone. It is built on partnerships, sustained investments, and the quiet machinery of support systems that keep security operations running long after headlines fade.

That reality came into sharp focus in Lagos, when the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, returned to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, this time not as a field commander seeking operational backing, but as the nation’s top police officer paying homage to an institution he credits for shaping his journey.

Received by the LSSTF Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, the visit carried symbolism far deeper than protocol. It was, in many ways, a full-circle moment and an encounter between a police chief and the support structure that helped define his leadership philosophy.

For Lagos, it also reaffirmed the enduring strength of a public-private partnership widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most effective security models.

A Model Built on Partnership, Not Promises

From its inception, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund has stood as a quiet engine behind the state’s security ecosystem, bridging the gap between government resources and operational realities.

Unlike traditional funding systems, LSSTF operates on a collaborative framework that draws support from the private sector, government agencies, and civic stakeholders, an approach that has steadily transformed Lagos into a reference point for security innovation in Nigeria.

That reputation was echoed repeatedly during the visit. IGP Disu did not mince words when he described LSSTF as a template that other states have sought to replicate.

“I am so happy to be here today. This is one of my greatest days because as a Commander of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), I had a wonderful time with LSSTF. LSSTF is a model that virtually all the states in Nigeria have come to understudy us, even Force HQ came and they started the version of RRS in Abuja FCT,” he said.

His recollections painted a vivid operational picture, one in which logistics, equipment, and rapid response capacity were never left to chance. Instead, they were systematically supported through a funding structure designed to anticipate needs before crises emerged.

Behind the statistics and infrastructure, however, lay a deeper principle: trust. The trust that citizens place in institutions, and the trust that institutions must earn through performance.

The Tools that Shaped a Career

For IGP Disu, the visit was as much personal as it was institutional. His reflections carried the tone of a professional revisiting the formative years of his career, when leadership responsibilities were defined not only by strategy but by the availability of tools.

He recalled commanding a force of about 2,000 officers, supported by an extensive fleet of operational vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, and even helicopters, resources that allowed him to focus on policing rather than logistics.

“The equipment, tools, vehicles are enough to give any Commander worries but I never had to worry because the Lagos State Security Trust Fund is there.

“All I needed to do is to write to them that two of our vehicles have been involved in accidents, two engines are knocked, tyres are needed and all these things are provided,” he added.

In a profession where operational readiness often determines the difference between prevention and response, such support proved decisive.

According to the police chief, the stability provided by LSSTF enabled him to concentrate on crime prevention strategies, personnel management, and community engagement, elements that ultimately shaped his leadership credentials.

“If people are talking to you about the efficiency of the RRS, the Lagos State Police Command, I can say that 70 per cent of the achievements came from LSSTF,” he stated.

His words underscored a broader truth about policing in complex urban environments: success depends not only on personnel but on systems that sustain them.

Sustaining the Momentum in a Changing Security Landscape

While the visit celebrated past achievements, it also highlighted emerging challenges. As Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre continues to expand, Lagos faces increasing pressure on its security infrastructure, driven by population growth, urban migration, and evolving crime patterns.

Recognising these realities, LSSTF Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, used the occasion to deliver a candid message about the future of security funding.

While reminding the IGP of the immense love the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has for him, he said: “You have shown us a unique style of policing by finding a critical balance between the people and the Police”.

Yet behind the commendation lay a strategic concern, sustaining financial support in an era of competing priorities and growing donor fatigue.

“We need money to run the LSSTF and only a few people are doing the job. Donor apathy is setting in over the years, especially now that we have security trust funds springing up all over states,” Ogunsan noted.

His appeal reflected a broader challenge confronting public safety institutions across the country: maintaining momentum in the face of economic pressures and shifting public expectations.

For Lagos, the stakes are particularly high. As Nigeria’s economic hub, the state’s security stability has implications that extend far beyond its borders, a burden Ogunsan understands and constantly seeks to provide solutions to.

Strengthening Response Capacity on the Frontlines

One of the most tangible outcomes of the visit was the donation of a brand-new operational vehicle to the Nigeria Police Force’s newly established Violent Crimes Response Unit in Lagos State Command, which was received by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Tijani Fatai.

The gesture reinforced LSSTF’s longstanding tradition of equipping security agencies with critical operational assets, from patrol vehicles to surveillance infrastructure.

More importantly, the donation positioned Lagos among the first states in Nigeria to formally support the new policing initiative, signalling a proactive approach to emerging security threats.

Within policing circles, the establishment of specialised response units has become increasingly vital, particularly in urban environments where rapid intervention can prevent minor incidents from escalating into major crises.

By strengthening the logistical backbone of the new unit, LSSTF effectively expanded the state’s capacity to respond to violent crime with speed and precision.

A Shared Responsibility for Public Safety

Beyond the speeches, presentations, and formalities, the visit delivered a clear message: security is not the responsibility of law enforcement alone, rather, a collective enterprise that demands sustained commitment from government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and ordinary citizens.

That philosophy was echoed by stakeholders across the LSSTF board, including business leaders who pledged continued support for the organisation’s mission.

Their assurances reflected a recognition that economic growth and public safety are inseparable pillars of urban development.

For IGP Disu, the journey from RRS Commander to Inspector-General represents more than personal advancement. It symbolises the power of institutional support, mentorship, and collaboration in shaping effective leadership.

And for Lagos, the encounter served as a reminder that the city’s security success story is not defined by a single office or individual, but by a network of partnerships working quietly behind the scenes to keep millions of residents safe.

The visit ended with a symbolic exchange of souvenirs between the police chief and LSSTF leadership, which further underscored the mutual respect that has defined their partnership over the years.