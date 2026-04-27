Web3 Growth Accelerates in Nigeria as Startups Attract $43m Investment

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria’s Web3 ecosystem witnessed accelerated growth in 2025 as startups attracted $43 million in investment, marking a significant rebound from the $20 million recorded in 2024.

This is according to the Nigeria Web3 Landscape Report 2025 released yesterday by Hashed Emergent, which highlights renewed investor confidence and increasing real-world adoption of blockchain-based solutions across the country.

The report showed that the finance sector dominated investment flows, accounting for 89 per cent of total funding at $38 million.

The surge was largely driven by stablecoin-focused startups providing solutions in payments, cross-border transactions, and on/off-ramp services.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Hashed Emergent, Tak Lee, said Nigeria’s Web3 ecosystem has evolved beyond early-stage experimentation into a more mature, utility-driven market.

“Nigeria’s momentum in Web3 has evolved beyond early adoption into a mature, utility-driven ecosystem, positioning the country as a key force in shaping both local and global Web3 economy,” he said.

The report further revealed that Nigeria recorded $48.2 million in daily peer-to-peer stablecoin transaction volume on centralized exchanges in 2025, underscoring the growing reliance on digital assets for everyday financial activities.

It noted that stablecoins are increasingly being used by Nigerians as a hedge against inflation and a tool for seamless remittances, reflecting a shift from speculative trading to practical financial applications.

Overall, Nigeria’s Web3 ecosystem recorded a 56 per cent rise in on-chain value received, reaching $92 billion in 2025, reinforcing its growing relevance in the global blockchain economy.