Kachi Offiah Charts Path to Reclamation With ‘Open Spaces’

Iyke Bede

Media entrepreneur Kachi Offiah recently launched ‘Open Spaces,’ a long-form conversation series exploring the stories of individuals who have overcome significant challenges. Through these stories, she aims to use her podcast as a platform to inspire others to navigate their own paths with resilience and purpose.

Offiah describes the project as a documentation of transition and evolution.

“Open Spaces was created to document the moments in our lives when everything shifts, when we leave behind what is familiar and step into who we are becoming,” she says. “It is about clarity, courage, and the willingness to trust the process of growth.”

The series was inspired by Offiah’s own personal and career journeys, including the hurdles that nearly broke her. Seeking a path to reclamation, she took a sabbatical to redefine what mattered most—creating a value chain that empowers others.

“I had been painting in my apartment. Before that period, I had never picked up a paintbrush in my life,” Offiah says. “In that moment of loss, everything I knew as a creative was gone. I had to go to an art store to buy material. One day, I started to feel better. And in feeling better, He started dropping things in my heart.”

This journey brought the message of Genesis 26:22 to life for her. “I just said to myself: ‘I want to talk about this experience,’ because what I went through was so hard. I wanted to hear how other people went through theirs. For people going through depression, it could kill them.”

Produced by KAVITAH, the weekly series blends storytelling with introspection. Offiah noted that ‘Open Spaces’ creates an intentional environment for dialogues that are both deeply personal and widely relatable. The show features honest exchanges with notable voices across culture, film, media, and faith who have navigated transitions to find their purpose.

New episodes are released every Wednesday on all streaming platforms.