Ex-Gov Nwobodo, Wife Set for Legal Battle with Lagos Businessman over Disputed N235m Land Transaction



– Plaintiff demands N5.8bn in damages

– Defendants file counter suit, seek N1.2bn damages

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu



Former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo and his wife Patricia are set for two-pronged legal battles with a Lagos businessman and investor, Dr. Basil Ogbuanu, following a disputed N235 million land transaction in Enugu.



The dispute over the land sale and the attendant destruction of Ogbuanu’s buildings under construction sparked cross actions with the businessman suing Nwobodo for N5.8 billion damages while the defendants countersued asking for N1.2 billion in general damages.



Ogbuanu, who is the CEO of Second Coming Nigeria Limited, a major player in Nigeria’s LPG market, got embroiled in a land dispute with the Nwobodos five years after he purchased four plots of land carved out from their Patson Estate, Independent Layout Enugu.



He claimed in the suit marked No. E/238/2016 filed by his counsel, Chukwudi Obieze, SAN, that years after he had paid for plots R/18, R/19, R/20, and R/20 “in good faith, honesty, and upon furnished consideration to the vendor”.



However, the plaintiff alleged that while building construction was going on the plots of land, Mrs. Nwobodo “invaded” the site on January 16 and 17, 2026 and carried out “illegal, malicious destruction” of his nearly completed buildings.

He claimed the destruction of his property inflicted on him financial loses, psychological trauma, mental agony, and humiliation.



Aside Nwobodo and his wife, the plaintiff joined seven other defendants, including three companies owned by the Nwobodos – Linkana Hotels Limited, Millennium Construction and Estate Developers Limited, and Moss Island Limited.



The plaintiff averred in his statement of claims that the three companies were used in the transactions but both Linkana Hotels and Moss Island are presently listed as “inactive” by the Corporate Affairs Commission in status report.



But Nwobodo and his wife, who are listed as first and second defendants, respectively in suit No. E/328/20216 have jointly filed a counter suit against Dr. Ogbuagu claiming a total sum of N1.25 billion for general damages and medical expenses arising from the trauma they suffered.



In his statement of claims, Ogbuanu alleged that the three companies owned by the first and second defendants were used “to defraud” him of a total sum of N235 million which he paid for the four plots of land.



He said that he paid for the four plots of land in 2021 through his own sister, Barr. Nwamaka Karen Umeh, who is a legal practitioner, and was issued offer letter and receipt by Millenium Construction and Estate Developers Limited.



The plaintiff averred that he visited the Nwobodos with gifts during the Christmas season of 2023 to inform them of his intention to commence development of the plots of land he bought from them and got Senator Nwobodo’s blessings.



He said that during the yuletide visit Mrs. Nwobodo had promised to make available to him the title documents of the land but never fulfilled the promise and instead asked him to hands off the plots of land and have his money refunded.



The plaintiff further stated that having waited for the title documents to no avail he commenced the building project after obtaining official permission from both the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority and the Ministry of Lands.



However, he stated that while construction was going on Mrs. Nwobodo visited the building site on March 16, 2026 in the company of her police orderly and “caused a scene”, adding that his buildings that were nearly completed, and stored building materials were all destroyed.



Ogbuanu alleged that police and thugs were mobilised by the first and second defendants to destroy his nearly completed buildings while he was arrested along with three of his workers and charged to court for alleged assault and detention of Mrs. Nwobodo at the building site.

The charges were struck out last Tuesday by the Magistrate Court in Enugu South Magisterial District for lack of diligent prosecution.



Following the loses he said he has incurred, Ogbuanu is seeking N5 billion in general damages for trespass, and destruction of buildings and building materials.

He is also asking for a perpetual injunction of the court restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, and provides from further trespass to the four plots of lands he paid for.



Meanwhile, Nwobodo and his wife in their counter suit marked No. E/244/2025 filed by their coumsel, C. M. Agbo, want the court to declare that “there is no valid or enforceable sale, assignment, or transfer of any portion” of their estate to the defendant (Ogbuagu).



In their statement of claims, the couple alleged that “the defendant through his lawyer, deceitfully paid money to (them) in respect of the purported purchase of a plot of land” within their estate.



They want the court to make an order “compelling the defendant to collect the purchase money paid in respect of the said land forthwith”.



In addition to an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further entry and interference with their estate, the plaintiffs asked for N20 million as special damages for medical expenses they allegedly incurred after the incident of March 16, 2026.



Nwobodo and his wife also want the court to award them N1 billion “as general, aggravated, and exemplary damages for assault, false imprisonment, trespass, intimidation, trauma and emotional distress”.