Uzodimma: RHA Digital Platform‘ll Deepen Communication of Govt Reforms, Achievements 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a period when misinformation can travel faster than facts, the Director-General and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Senator Hope Uzodimma, has promised that the RHA digital platform will enrich and deepen the communication of the reforms and achievements of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Uzodimma, who is governor of Imo State, spoke at the weekend when he formally unveiled the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ website and other digital assets at the RHA’s headquarters in Abuja.

Headlining the rollout is the official website — www.rhambassadors.org — designed as an aggregator platform that consolidates policy explainers, reform updates and verified government information into a single, accessible hub.

The platform is further supported by an integrated network of social media channels, which included Facebook, Instagram, X, and other digital applications, ensuring broad reach and real-time engagement.

Uzodimma said the unveiling of the website marked a significant step in strengthening civic education and public engagement around the policies, reforms, and achievements of President Tinubu.

He commended the initiative, describing it as a forward-looking approach to modern governance communication and noted that the platform not only simplifies complex policy information for citizens but also enhances transparency by making government actions more visible and understandable.

Uzodimma further highlighted the strategic role of the Data Communication Centre (DCC)—an offsite, AI-powered facility driving intelligence, sentiment tracking, and structured feedback, while actively countering misinformation.

According to him, this integration enables a two-way communication system that captures citizen feedback and strengthens the clarity, consistency, and responsiveness of public messaging.

The unveiling underscores RHA’s transition into a coordinated, data-driven civic engagement framework—leveraging digital infrastructure and grassroots reach to deepen public trust, improve policy awareness, and enhance citizen participation in governance.

Uzodimma said: “This is not just a website; it is a dynamic, living platform—an aggregator of verified information, policy direction and measurable progress. At its core is an updateable dashboard, providing real-time access to key economic metrics and performance indicators, enabling Nigerians to track, in clear terms, the progress of this administration’s reforms.

“From macroeconomic stability and revenue growth to infrastructure delivery and social investment outcomes, this platform translates complex government activity into transparent, accessible insights.”

Responding to a question on misinformation and fake news, the DG said the RHA would use its website and other digital platforms to provide Nigerian citizens, stakeholders and development partners with credible, structured and timely information to counter misinformation.

His words: “Beyond transparency, this platform is designed as a tool for engagement. It creates a direct interface between government and citizens, allowing for feedback, participation and a more informed national conversation around policy and development priorities. It ensures that communication is not one-directional, but interactive and responsive.”

The event was attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and RHA directors and coordinators, which included Chief Olisa Metuh — Organisation; Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa — Diaspora Affairs; Senator Sani Musa – Special Duties; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri — Administration; Hajiya Bilikisu Mohammed Kaika; Sunday Dare — Digital & New Media; and Tunde Rahman – Media & Publicity.