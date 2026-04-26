Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Victims Along Benin–Lagos Expressway

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives had rescued nine victims abducted from two separate kidnap incidents along the Benin–Lagos Expressway.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, noted that the rescue followed recent attacks along the busy highway, including a reported assault on a GUO Transport bus.

It said the immediate and massive deployment of tactical teams, intelligence assets, aerial surveillance, and other operational resources by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Agbonika, to the affected corridor, led to the operation’s success.

“The sustained rescue efforts coordinated bush-combing operations, and strategic domination of the area exerted pressure on the kidnappers, ultimately leading to the safe rescue of all victims. They have since received medical evaluation and treatment and reunited with their families”, the statement said.

Four of the kidnapped victims who were abducted earlier this month and held in captivity within the Imiegba forest in Agenebode were also rescued.

“They have likewise received medical attention and are safe, making a total of nine kidnapped victims rescued.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to reassure the public, particularly commuters and residents, that security deployment along the Benin–Lagos Expressway and adjoining communities has been significantly strengthened,” the statement said.

The statement noted that Tactical, intelligence, and operational assets had been fully activated across the axis, adding that the deployments would remain in place until the route was safe and secure for all road users.

The command said it was also intensifying efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

“We are confident that all those involved will be tracked down and brought to justice in the shortest possible time,” the statement added.