Nigerian Arrested in US, Faces Deportation over ‘Sex Crimes’

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a 53-year-old Nigerian, Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo, in Los Angeles over previous criminal allegations, including child molestation and other sex offences.

Olusanjo was apprehended on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by officers of the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit. He is currently in ICE custody, pending deportation proceedings.

The Los Angeles ERO office announced the arrest via its official X channel, describing the suspect as a “criminal illegal alien and convicted sex offender.”

“Los Angeles ERO arrested Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo, 53, of Nigeria, April 21,” the agency stated.

“Olusanjo has previous arrests for child molestation, sexual battery, and soliciting lewd conduct. He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

A video accompanying the announcement shows Olusanjo in handcuffs being escorted from an ICE vehicle into custody.

The narrator in the clip identified him clearly: “Los Angeles ICE arrested criminal, illegal alien, and convicted sex offender Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo on April 21, 2026, a citizen of Nigeria. Olusanjo’s criminal record includes child molestation, sexual battery, and sexual solicitation.”

The arrest forms part of broader enforcement actions by US immigration authorities targeting foreign nationals with prior criminal convictions.

In February this year, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of 79 Nigerians described as among the “worst of the worst” criminal offenders, facing charges ranging from sexual assault and fraud to manslaughter, drug smuggling, kidnapping, and robbery.

Olusanjo remains detained as removal proceedings continue.