Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects N1bn Defamation Judgment, Says She Only Defended Herself

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing Kogi central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has rejected the judgment of the state High Court sitting in Lokoja, which ordered her to pay N1 billion in damages to a former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, over her defamatory remarks against the former governor.

She said that the lower court’s verdict would be challenged at the Court of Appeal.

In a judgment delivered last Thursday by Justice A.S. Ibrahim, the court ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan should pay N1 billion in damages to Bello over her defamatory comments.

The suit, marked HCL/16/2023, arose from remarks made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during an appearance on television on November 4, 2022, where she responded to allegations made against her by Bello.

The judge ruled that the statements, in which Bello was described as a “murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State,” were defamatory and not justified.

The court resolved the issues formulated for determination in favour of the claimant, Bello.

The judge also issued a perpetual injunction restraining Akpoti-Uduaghan, her agents or associates from making further defamatory remarks against Bello on television or radio.

Responding to the verdict, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the televised remarks were a direct response to “grievous accusations” of terrorism levelled against her by the ex-governor.

“I went on national television to debunk the allegations made against me,” she said.

“I was accused of terrorism, and I had every right to defend myself before the Nigerian public.

“If there is anybody to be accused of terrorism, it should be Yahaya Bello and not me,” she explained.

Akpoti-Uduaghan added that the court failed to consider the evidence she presented in support of her claims.

“I reject this judgment in totality,” she said.

“We presented enough evidence before the court to justify our position, but it is clear that these were not properly evaluated,” she added.

She drew attention to the security situation in Kogi State during Bello’s stint as governor, alleging that many families were still grieving from losses suffered during the period.

“There were numerous killings in Kogi State, especially in Kogi central, while he was governor,” she said.

“Many families have continued to cry daily over the loss of their loved ones. These are real issues that cannot be ignored.”

The senator reiterated that her comments were made in the interest of truth and accountability, reiterating that she intended to bring attention to the plight of the affected communities.

“My comments were rooted in the experiences of our people and the need to speak truth to power,” she added.

“This matter does not end here. We will seek redress at the Court of Appeal to ensure that justice prevails.”