FG’s Enhanced Allowances for Federal Civil Servants Takes Effect October 1

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has approved a review of Duty Tour, Estacode and other allowances for federal civil servants from grade levels 1 to 17.

The reviewed allowances are expected to take effect from October 1 this year.

In a circular dated April 23, 2026 and signed by the Chairman, National, Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo U.O. Ntah, the government reviewed various allowances including Duty Tour, Teaching allowances, local running allowance, Estacode allowance and disengagement allowance.

The circular titled: “Review of Duty Tour, Estacode and others allowances in the Federal Public Service Rules (2021 edition) for officers on grade levels 1-17”, stated that “in line with the provisions of Rule 140101(b), of the Federal Public Service Rules (2021 edition), the commission hereby conveys the. approval for the review of the following allowances in the public service rules (2022) as listed in Annex 1 for officers in grade levels 1-17 and (their equivalent) in the federal public service.”

According to the reviewed rates, public officers on grade levels 16-17 will be paid N109,000 as Duty Tour allowance; Grade levels 14-15 are to receive N73,000 while those on Grade levels 12-13 will get N60,000 and levels 7-10 will be paid N51,000.

Also Grade levels 5-6 are to receive N45,000 as Duty Tour allowance while Grade 1-4 will get N30,000

With regards to payment rate for estacode, Permanent Secretaries will receive $1,040 while public officers on grade levels 15-17 will receive $737, Grade levels 7-14 ($666) and Grade levels 1-6 ($357).

The review affected various categories of allowances across all sectors of the federal public service.