CAN Lays Foundation for N25bn Ecumenical Chapel at Abuja Airport

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday laid the foundation for the construction of an ecumenical chapel and pilgrimage centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, alongside other government officials, performed the groundbreaking ceremony.

He disclosed that an estimated investment of N25billion would be made in the mega project.

He said: “It is a bold declaration that Nigeria is not only building structures but nurturing souls; not only facilitating journeys but enriching lives.

“This centre, upon completion, will stand as a testament to what can be achieved when faith, leadership and collective goodwill converge in service of a higher calling.

“This sacred edifice, when completed, will serve generations yet unborn, offer comfort to the troubled, strength to the weary and inspiration to all who pass through its doors. It will continually remind us that, even in the busiest corridors of human activity, there remains a place for divine encounter.”

“It underscores the importance of moral values, compassion, unity and the shared humanity that binds us together as a people. Indeed, it stands as a beacon of light and a symbol of hope, not only for the Christian community but for the nation as a whole,” he added.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his remarks, said the project was a landmark initiative of CAN as part of its 50th anniversary celebration and was expected to be completed and dedicated in October 2026.

“The project is both timely and significant. An international airport is not only a gateway to nations but also a crossroads of human experiences.

“The establishment of this Christian Chapel and Pilgrimage Centre will provide a sacred space for prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal for travellers, pilgrims, and airport personnel. It will stand as a beacon of hope, peace, and God’s abiding presence in a place of constant movement,” he said.

He commended the SGF and several other government officials for their strong leadership in coordinating the preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony and for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the successful and timely completion of the project.