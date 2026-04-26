  • Sunday, 26th April, 2026

Adelabu: I Resigned with Tinubu’s Backing

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

The immediate past Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said President Bola Tinubu approved his resignation from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), dismissing reports that the decision was taken against the president’s wishes.

In a statement issued yesterday through his media aide, Femi Awogboro, Adelabu said claims suggesting he defied the President were “baseless,” insisting he secured full consent before stepping down.

The statement read, “Adelabu actually obtained the full approval and blessing of President Tinubu before taking the decision to resign. Those spreading false speculations should desist; such claims are baseless.”

He added that criticisms trailing his exit were unfounded, stating that “critics have nothing tangible to hold against Adelabu and are only unsettled by the unprecedented crowd that welcomed him back to Ibadan last Thursday.”

Adelabu’s clarification followed earlier reports that he resigned despite the president’s attempts to dissuade him, with insiders indicating that the former minister insisted on leaving the cabinet to pursue his governorship ambitions in Oyo State.

The former minister had formally announced his resignation in a letter dated April 22, 2026, addressed to the President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

His exit is linked to a directive by the Presidency requiring all political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive, issued on March 17 by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, aligns with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

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