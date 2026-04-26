2027: Plateau PDP Guber Aspirant, Ropshik, Pledges to Tackle Insecurity, Youth Joblessness

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A frontline aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has signalled his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Plateau State, declaring that confronting insecurity, tackling youth unemployment, and accelerating social and infrastructural development would form the core of his agenda.

Ropshik, a philanthropist and community leader popularly known as “Kefiano,” according to a statement by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja, made the pledge while addressing a large crowd of supporters in his local government area, in what observers described as a de facto pre-declaration outing.

Framing his ambition against the backdrop of persistent violence and economic hardship in the state, the aspirant said Plateau could not make meaningful progress without restoring security and creating opportunities for its teeming youth population.

He said: “Our state is blessed, but our people are hurting. Insecurity has taken too many lives, destroyed livelihoods, and created fear in our communities.

“If given the mandate, I will prioritise the protection of lives and property as the foundation for every other development.

“We will deploy a people-driven security architecture that involves communities, traditional institutions, and security agencies working together. Plateau must be safe again for farmers, traders, students, and investors.”

Ropshik also outlined plans to address unemployment, particularly among young people, which he described as both an economic and security challenge.

He said: “Youth unemployment is not just an economic issue; it is a security risk, we will invest in skills acquisition, support small and medium enterprises, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“Our young people must be productively engaged and empowered to build their future here in Plateau.”

On infrastructure, the PDP chieftain promised a deliberate push to bridge developmental gaps across rural and urban communities.

According to him, “We cannot talk about development without roads, schools, healthcare, and basic amenities. My administration will focus on equitable distribution of projects to ensure no community is left behind.

“Development must be inclusive and people-centred.”

While noting that the event was not his formal declaration, Ropshik expressed confidence that the large turnout reflected growing acceptance of his vision across the state.

He said: “I am humbled by the overwhelming support. This is not about me alone; it is about the collective aspiration of Plateau people for a safer, more prosperous future.”

The statement noted that supporters at the gathering echoed his priorities, insisting that the state required urgent intervention to stem insecurity and revive economic activities.

Plateau State has, in recent years, grappled with recurring bouts of violence, particularly in rural communities.

Attacks linked to communal tensions and disputes over land and resources have led to significant loss of lives and displacement of residents.

Several local government areas, including parts of Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Riyom have witnessed deadly incidents, with farming communities frequently targeted.

The violence has not only deepened humanitarian concerns but also disrupted agricultural production, a key economic activity in the state.

Security agencies have continued to deploy personnel and launch operations aimed at curbing the attacks, but concerns remain among residents over the persistence of the crisis and its impact on livelihoods.

As a result of this, the security situation has become a defining issue in Plateau’s political discourse ahead of 2027, with voters expected to prioritise candidates who present clear and actionable solutions.

Against this backdrop, the statement added that Ropshik’s emphasis on security, youth empowerment, and infrastructure is a direct response to the state’s most pressing challenges.

As political activities gradually gather momentum, his early entry into the race, the statement noted, is likely to intensify debates around governance, security, and development in Plateau State, setting the tone for what could be a highly contested governorship election.