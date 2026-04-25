The Market That Answered the Summons

Charles Uche, a financial/investment analyst, writes on how Nigeria’s capital market mobilised N4.65 trillion under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stewardship and what the next chapter will demand of regulators, bankers and investors alike

When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled its revised minimum capital requirements in March 2024, the country’s financial community was confronted with more than a compliance deadline. It was a summons — a demand that the Nigerian capital market prove, once and for all, that the infrastructure built over two decades of reform, the investors cultivated in that time, and the regulatory architecture constructed around them were equal to the demands of national transformation.

Two years on, the verdict is unambiguous. The Nigerian capital market mobilised N4.65 trillion in fresh equity capital in 24 months, brought 36 banks into full compliance with the new thresholds, and did so while lifting the NGX All-Share Index to an all-time high of 201,287 points by the close of the first quarter of 2026. By any reasonable yardstick, this is structural proof of concept — and its meaning extends well beyond the banking sector. For SEC Nigeria, led by Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, it amounts to the most significant institutional validation of the commission’s operating model in a generation.

A reform executed through the market, not despite it

The architectural distinction between the 2024–2026 recapitalisation and its 2005 predecessor cannot be overstated. The Charles Soludo-era consolidation compressed 89 banks into 25 through a process characterised by forced mergers, institutional failures and significant market disruption. Effective, yes — but costly, and executed largely over the top of the capital market rather than through it.

This exercise was different by design. The CBN’s March 2024 circular enumerated permissible compliance pathways — public offers, rights issues, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and licence reclassifications — each of which placed the capital market, and the SEC, at the centre of the architecture. For the first time in Nigeria’s financial history, a systemic banking reform was executed through the capital market rather than despite it.

The difference matters. A market-mediated recapitalisation requires investors to study a bank’s strategy, scrutinise its balance sheet, interrogate its management, and then voluntarily commit their own capital. Every naira raised was a vote of confidence. That N4.65 trillion of such votes were cast — with domestic investors accounting for 72.55 per cent of the total — is among the most powerful endorsements the Nigerian banking sector and its capital market infrastructure could have received.

“N4.65 trillion was raised, not imposed. Every naira was a voluntary vote of confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.”

What the numbers tell us

The structural composition of the capital raised reveals a market of genuine depth. Nigerian domestic investors — retail participants, pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers and high-net-worth individuals — committed approximately N3.37 trillion. International investors supplied the remaining N1.28 trillion, equivalent to 27.45 per cent of the total. Separately, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed that foreign capital inflows into the Nigerian banking sector rose by 93.25 per cent year-on-year to $13.53 billion in 2025 — accounting for 58.26 per cent of Nigeria’s total foreign capital importation for that year.

The secondary market amplified these primary-market achievements in dramatic fashion. The NGX All-Share Index closed 2025 at 155,613 points, a gain of 51.2 per cent that ranked the exchange among the best-performing equity markets in the world for the year. The first quarter of 2026 extended the trajectory still further: the Index climbed a further 29.35 per cent to reach 201,287 points, equity market capitalisation rose by N29.83 trillion in 90 days, and February 2026 alone delivered a monthly capitalisation gain of N17.6 trillion — the largest single-month equity market gain in the recorded history of the Nigerian stock market.

Analysts point out that these are not coincidental parallels but causally connected outcomes. Hundreds of thousands of new retail investors, onboarded through the NGX Invest digital platform, became active secondary-market participants. Better-capitalised banks translated into improved earnings visibility and enlarged lending capacity. Institutional investors rotated out of fixed-income instruments as equities became comparatively more attractive. And the signal of regulatory effectiveness, credited widely to the SEC’s consistent stewardship of the offer process, carried its own gravitational pull on international portfolio capital.

A stress test, passed

Beyond the headline numbers, the recapitalisation served as an involuntary but comprehensive stress test of the Nigerian capital market’s institutional capacities. The market absorbed N4.65 trillion in primary supply without triggering prolonged price distortions or subscription failures in any major bank offer. The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), registrar networks, stockbroking intermediaries and digital subscription platforms operated through volumes unprecedented in scale. Clearing cycles were maintained. Escrowed subscription proceeds were secured. Allotment letters were issued. Secondary-market trades settled within prescribed timelines.

Market participants and observers broadly attribute the orderliness of the process to the regulatory posture adopted by the SEC. Under Dr. Agama’s leadership, the commission is understood to have approved no offer that failed to meet substantive regulatory standards, accepted no materially deficient disclosure, and permitted no allotment process that treated retail investors unfairly relative to institutional subscribers. That consistency — maintained against considerable pressure to relax standards in the name of speed — is, by the reckoning of most market participants, precisely why investors trusted the process. Fidelity Bank’s public offer attracted subscriptions of 237 per cent of the amount sought; it was not the only oversubscribed offer. Such confidence, as one market commentator put it, is earned only through consistently enforced protection standards.

Equally important is how the exercise concluded. Unlike the 2005 consolidation, which saw 14 banks fail, the 2024–2026 programme was completed with no major institutional failures, no disruption to banking services and no depositor losses attributable to the recapitalisation process itself. That orderliness, observers note, is not accidental; it is the direct consequence of designing a reform that runs through the market rather than over it.

The investor revolution Nigeria must not lose

Perhaps the most consequential achievement of the exercise is also its least visible in the headline figures. Approximately half a million new investors are estimated to have participated in bank public offers during the 2024–2026 period — many of them first-time participants in Nigeria’s equity market, most onboarded through the NGX Invest digital platform.

This matters because Nigeria’s demographic reality makes digital access non-negotiable. Roughly 70 per cent of Nigerians are under the age of 30, and for many of them the paper-based subscription processes of earlier eras were practically and psychologically inaccessible. The NGX Invest platform dissolved those barriers: forms became taps, queues became confirmations, and a generation of Nigerians discovered the capital market as a mechanism for building wealth. The compounding effect of this demographic expansion will be felt for decades.

The SEC has repeatedly signalled, through Dr. Agama’s public statements and the commission’s policy outputs, that its next priority is ensuring these new investors remain active, informed and protected. In practice, that will mean scaling financial-literacy programmes to meet them where they are, sustaining the integrity of the digital channels that brought them in, and resisting any pressure to weaken the investor protection standards on which their confidence rests.

What the exercise proved — and what it did not

Institutional credibility requires candour, and the SEC itself has been notably candid about the limits of what has been achieved. The recapitalisation has demonstrated that the Nigerian capital market is resilient. It has not yet demonstrated that the banking sector is transformative. The most consequential test lies ahead: whether the enlarged capital bases of Nigeria’s banks will translate into larger, more productive loan books directed at the real economy — at the manufacturers, the small and medium-sized enterprises, the infrastructure projects and the agribusinesses that generate jobs, incomes and productive capacity.

Nigeria’s credit-to-GDP ratio has been chronically low by emerging-market standards. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for over 70 per cent of registered businesses and approximately 48 per cent of GDP, have historically received less than 5 per cent of total bank credit. A recapitalised banking sector that deploys its expanded capital primarily into government securities, foreign-exchange positioning and consumer lending — while productive enterprise remains structurally credit-constrained — would represent a significant missed opportunity. It is a point the SEC leadership has made repeatedly, and one the banking industry is now on notice to address.

Foreign-exchange stability and international investor sustainability likewise remain structural concerns. The 27.45 per cent international contribution is an encouraging baseline, but sustaining and growing it will require continued exchange-rate stability, transparent currency-market operations and the progressive development of hedging instruments. The concentration of market capitalisation in a handful of anchor stocks — a tendency the recapitalisation has arguably reinforced — must also be offset by a deliberate effort to attract new listings from technology, industrial, agricultural and infrastructure enterprises.

The road ahead: from recapitalisation to transformation

The SEC emerges from this exercise with a clear and sequenced agenda. The insurance sector’s recapitalisation, mandated under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, will dominate primary-market activity in 2026 and 2027. The playbook has effectively been written; the commission is already understood to be applying its lessons to the framework that will guide insurers through their capital-raising.

Beyond insurance, the next frontier is deepening: a broader fixed-income market, a viable derivatives market, the acceleration of green bonds, sustainability-linked instruments, infrastructure bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts. Better-capitalised banks will both demand and enable these products. Regulatory readiness must keep pace, and the Investments and Securities Act 2025 — the most comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s securities legislation in two decades — has given the SEC the statutory authority to move decisively.

Cross-border credibility is meanwhile being nurtured through active engagement with the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), of which Nigeria is an Ordinary Member and on whose Africa/Middle East Regional Committee Dr. Agama currently serves as vice-chair, and through alignment with International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) reporting requirements. The stated goal is clear: a market that is not merely resilient, but that meets the ambitions of a country committed to becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

A foundation, not a peak

On 1 April 2026, the CBN issued the formal statement confirming the completion of the banking recapitalisation programme. Thirty-three banks had met the new minimum capital requirements. N4.65 trillion had been raised. The programme was complete. The Nigerian capital market had done what it was summoned to do.

Completion, however, is not triumph. Triumph will come when the capital mobilised through Nigerian banks is deployed into the factories, farms, infrastructure projects, export corridors and small businesses that create the productive capacity of a genuinely transformed economy. Triumph will come when the half-million new investors who entered the market during the recapitalisation remain active participants, deepening their knowledge and growing their wealth alongside the market’s depth. Triumph will come when the Nigerian capital market is not merely the mechanism for recapitalising banks and insurers, but the mechanism through which Nigeria finances its own future — on its own terms, in its own currency, through its own institutions.

“A resilient market has proven itself. A transformative market must now be built.”

The Investments and Securities Act 2025 has given the SEC the statutory authority. IOSCO membership and active regional leadership have given it the international normative framework. The recapitalisation has given it the institutional proof of concept. What remains is the sustained and disciplined work of building on these foundations — developing new products, deepening the investor base, attracting new listings, strengthening governance and ensuring that the integrity, transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s capital market are equal to the ambitions of a country determined to take its place among the world’s significant economies.

N4.65 trillion, raised in 24 months, should not be remembered as a peak. On the available evidence, it is more accurately described as a foundation — the foundation of a capital market that finances a nation’s future, and the clearest signal yet that Nigeria’s securities regulator, under its current leadership, has the conviction and the capability to help build it.

* Mr. Uche is based in Lagos