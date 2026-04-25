Rangers Pleads with One-cap Super Eagles Defender, Fernandez to Stay One More Season as Arsenal, West Ham Circle

Super Eagles and Rangers‘ new boy, Emmanuel Fernandez has been linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Arsenal and West Ham United circling with interest.

The 24-year-old defender joined the Gers last summer, but his development has been impeccable, and he’s now on the radar of several top European clubs, an issue that has been addressed by Rangers boss Danny Rohl.

Fernandez arrived at Ibrox for 3.5 million euros from Peterborough, and has gone on to score six goals in 28 games for the Record Scottish Champion. His brilliant development also saw him earn a maiden call-up to the Super Eagles team last month.

Addressing the interests in Fernandez, Rohl urged the defender to stay for at least one more season, considering he could play in the biggest stage of European football, for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I’m looking at a lot of videos at the moment, not just games but also players,” the German said in quotes revealed by the Daily Record.

“We had a daily meeting with the board (in Spain). With Jim Gillespie, Dan Purdy and Fraser Thornton we have a good group and it’s clear what we want.

“In terms of Manny (Fernandez), he knows what he has here. He’s developed very quickly. We should not forget that one year ago he was playing in League One.

“Now he plays for a big club. And if everything goes well and we get what we want, maybe can play next year in the highest competition (Champions League).

“We want to develop them and give them opportunities here,” the 36-year-old concluded.

The SPFL title race is down to the wire, as only three points separate Hearts, Rangers and Celtic, with five league games left to play.