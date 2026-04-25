Police Rescue Kidnapped Electrician in Anambra Bush, Arrest 3 Suspects

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in its fight against kidnapping, as a joint security team stormed a bush in Awuda, Nnobi, Idemili North Local Government Area, rescuing a kidnapped electrician and arresting three suspected kidnappers.

The operation, carried out on the evening of April 18, 2026, was conducted by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in collaboration with members of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, Nnobi, acting on credible intelligence.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the team stormed a forested hideout at Umuezeala Awuda Village where the suspects were operating.

Three male suspects were arrested at the scene. They were identified as Chidalu Obi (25), Chichebem Ojenigbo (26), and Chikannechukwu Eze (20).

The police also successfully rescued the victim, an electrician, who was allegedly lured by the suspects under the guise of offering him a job opportunity.

The electrician upon arrival at the agreed location was reportedly ambushed, blindfolded at gunpoint, and whisked into the bush where he was held captive.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made Beretta pistol and a ransom sum of N469,000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had already collected the ransom, which was allegedly transferred into a SportyBet account linked to one of them, Chidalu Obi.

The suspects have reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Reacting to the development, the Police Command reiterated its commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and ensuring the safety of residents.

The command also urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing that community cooperation remains key in tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.