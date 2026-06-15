Wheelchair Tennis Champion, Andrea Usoh, Others Applaud CBN

The women’s Singles defending Champion of the 47th edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis tournament, Andrea Usoh, has commended the apex financial institution for including wheelchair tennis in the Championship.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday immediately after her morning training, the Edo State tennis player described the CBN action as excellent and incomparable when it comes to youth inclusivity in our present day society and advised other relevant agencies to emulate the good gestures of the apex bank by involving the physically challenged in any programme they do.

She stressed that without any atom of sentiment and discrimination, involving the physically challenged in competitions is the best way to go in this era.

Usoh said that the physically challenged as the less privileged in the society, need to be encouraged and given needed support to excel in whatever they do.

As the defending champion, Andrea Usoh said she is in Abuja to defend the CBN title she won two years ago irrespective of the opposition .

“I know that all eyes are on this my title, and God being on my side, I will surely emerge victorious and retain my title”

“My reign as Nigerian champion has just started and will continue by the grace of God. I am not in a hurry to relinquish the crown now

“So all those eyeing my title and plotting to dethrone me are jokers for now. “They should please wait for their turn because, it is absolutely a no no from me.

Also eyeing podium finish in this year’s 47th CBN finals is Miss Vivian Ozurumba. who believes, she can re-enact the magic wands that gave her silver medal in the past.

Speaking with our reporter, Ozurumba said, ” I’m back and back for good. I want to surpass my last record of winning a silver medal by getting to the final and possibly win the title. I don’t see anybody stopping this my renewed hope ambition,” she noted with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, action will commence today in the men and women’s singles, men and women’s doubles and men and women”s wheelchair tennis categories respectfully.