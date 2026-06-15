  • Monday, 15th June, 2026

Wheelchair Tennis Champion, Andrea Usoh, Others Applaud CBN

Sport | 6 seconds ago

The women’s Singles  defending Champion of the  47th  edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis tournament, Andrea Usoh, has commended the apex financial institution for including wheelchair tennis in the Championship.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday immediately after her morning training, the  Edo State tennis  player described the CBN action as excellent and  incomparable  when it comes to youth  inclusivity in our  present day society and advised  other relevant agencies to emulate the good gestures  of  the apex bank  by involving the physically challenged  in any programme they do.

She stressed that without any atom of sentiment and discrimination, involving the physically challenged in competitions is the best way to go in this  era. 

Usoh said that the physically challenged as the less privileged in the society,   need to be  encouraged and given needed support to excel in whatever they do.

As the defending champion, Andrea Usoh said she is in Abuja to defend the  CBN title she won two years ago irrespective of  the opposition .

“I know that all eyes are on this my title, and God being on my side, I will surely emerge victorious and retain my title”

“My reign as Nigerian champion has just started and will continue by the grace of God. I am not in a hurry to relinquish the crown now 

“So all those eyeing my title and plotting to  dethrone me  are jokers for now. “They should please wait for their turn because, it is absolutely a  no no from me.

Also eyeing  podium finish in this year’s 47th CBN finals is Miss Vivian Ozurumba. who believes, she can re-enact the magic wands  that gave her silver medal  in the past. 

Speaking with our reporter, Ozurumba  said, ” I’m back and back for good. I want to  surpass my last record of  winning  a silver medal by getting to the final and possibly win the title.  I don’t see anybody stopping  this my renewed hope ambition,” she noted with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, action will commence today  in the men and women’s singles, men and  women’s doubles and men and  women”s wheelchair tennis categories respectfully.

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