Onuesoke Calls for Concession of Benin–Sapele Highway, Urges Edo, Delta Govs to Intervene

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A prominent public affairs commentator, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday, renewed calls for the concessioning of the Benin–Sapele Highway, urging both the federal government and the governors of Edo and Delta states to take urgent and coordinated action to address the deplorable condition of the road.

He described the Benin–Sapele Highway as a strategic economic lifeline that connects Edo and Delta States and serves as a major transit route for businesses, commuters, and transporters across the South-South region.

Onuesoke lamented that despite its importance, the highway has deteriorated significantly over the years, posing serious risks to lives and property while slowing down economic activities.

According to him, the current state of the road has led to increased travel time, frequent accidents, vehicle damage, and rising cost of transportation, all of which negatively impact traders, farmers, and industrial operators who depend heavily on the corridor.

He emphasised that concessioning the highway to credible private investors under a well-structured Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement remains the most viable solution to ensure sustainable rehabilitation, expansion, and maintenance of the road.

“The Benin–Sapele Highway is too critical to the economic survival of Edo and Delta States to be left in its present condition. A properly managed concession will bring efficiency, accountability, and long-term maintenance that government alone has struggled to provide,” Onuesoke stated.

Beyond calling on the federal government, he specifically appealed to the governors of Edo and Delta states to rise above political boundaries and jointly advocate for the urgent concession of the highway and urged them to engage the Federal Ministry of Works and other relevant agencies to fast-track the process.

Onuesoke noted that although the road is a federal responsibility, the direct impact of its poor condition is borne by residents and businesses within Edo and Delta States, making it imperative for both state governments to take proactive leadership.

“The governors of Edo and Delta States must not fold their arms. They should form a united front to push for immediate action, whether through concessioning or any other viable partnership that will bring lasting solutions,” he added.

The former governorship aspirant in Delta State further stressed the need for transparency and due diligence in the selection of concessionaires, warning against awarding such critical infrastructure to incompetent firms.

He insisted that only technically sound and financially capable investors should be entrusted with the project to guarantee quality delivery and sustainability.

Onuesoke also called on community leaders, transport unions, and other stakeholders along the Benin–Sapele corridor to support initiatives aimed at revamping the highway, noting that collective responsibility is essential for success.

Highlighting the broader economic implications, he stated that fixing the Benin–Sapele Highway would significantly boost trade, attract investments, enhance inter-state connectivity, and improve the overall standard of living in the region.

Onuesoke concluded by urging the federal government to treat the matter with urgency, noting that the continued neglect of such a vital road undermines national development efforts and erodes public confidence in governance.