Natasha Rejects N1bn Defamation Judgment, Heads to Appeal Court

* Says Arise TV remarks were in response to allegations against her

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A fresh legal contest is set to unfold between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, following the senator’s rejection of a N1 billion defamation judgment delivered by the Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja.

Justice A. S. Ibrahim, in a ruling that has generated public interest, awarded damages in favour of Bello, holding that statements made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during a televised interview were defamatory.

However, the senator, who represents Kogi Central, has rejected the judgment and indicated her intention to challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal.

The suit, marked HCL/16/2023, arose from comments made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during her appearance on The Morning Show, a programme on Arise Television, on November 4, 2022.

During the interview, she addressed allegations that had been made against her by Bello.

Reacting to the judgment, Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement she issued on Saturday, said her remarks were made in response to issues raised about her and were intended to clarify her position before the public.

“I went on national television to respond to allegations made against me,” she said.

She maintained that her comments constituted an exercise of her right of reply and argued that the context of her statements was not fully considered.

Justice Ibrahim, in his judgment, held that the statements made during the interview were defamatory and not justified based on the evidence before the court.

“The interview granted by the defendant on 4/11/2022 on Arise TV programme ‘The Morning Show’ is defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation,” the judge ruled.

In addition to the monetary award, the court issued an injunction restraining the senator and her associates from making further defamatory statements against Bello.

Responding, Akpoti-Uduaghan rejected the ruling and expressed the view that the court did not properly evaluate the evidence presented by her legal team.

“We presented evidence before the court to support our position, but we believe it was not adequately considered,” she said.

She also noted that her comments were made within the broader context of public discourse on governance and security issues during the period under review.

The senator confirmed that her legal team has commenced steps to challenge the judgment at the appellate court.

“This matter does not end here. We will seek redress at the Court of Appeal,” she said.

As both parties prepare for the next phase of litigation, the case highlights ongoing debates around defamation, freedom of expression, and the limits of public commentary in Nigeria’s political space.