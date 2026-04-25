  • Saturday, 25th April, 2026

IG @ 60 Pro-Am: Final Putt Drops as Top Men, Ladies Dazzle on Benin Fairways

Sport | 7 seconds ago

The Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) fairways will close out in spectacular fashion as the Ignatius Aigbokhaode @ 60 Birthday Pro-Am Golf Tournament ends today.

Featuring in today’s event are men’s hcp 0-12, ladies hcp 0-28, and invited guests, capping four days of elite competition, youthful brilliance, and heartfelt celebration of IG, past Captain of the club joyous entrance into the veteran category.

Over 250 golfers from across Nigeria and beyond competed in the event marking the diamond jubilee of Aigbokhaode, a respected philanthropist, and longtime supporter of golf development in Edo State.

The caddies were precise as the tournament teed off on Wednesday, the eaglets were bold, the pros were tested on Friday alongside men’s hcp 13-28, ladies hcp 28 -36, veteran and super veterans as the event lived up to its billing as one of Benin’s premier golf gatherings this year. That is how you honour a man who loves the game.

Speaking on today’s grand finale, Hon. Andrew Momodu said: “IG @ 60 is never just about competition. It is about legacy. Aigbokhaode has invested in people, and since Wednesday, we have seen that investment pay off on every fairways.

“This evening is going to be another final round as winners will be announced across multiple flights, with trophies and other prizes to be presented during a gala dinner at the club house.”

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