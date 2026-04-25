Hong Killings: Adamawa Guber Aspirant, Haske Condemns Brutal Attack, Mourns Victims

A governorship aspirant in Adamawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the brutal and senseless killing of innocent residents of MayoLadde community in Hong Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.



The aspirant described the attack, which occurred on Tuesday, as barbaric, reprehensible, and a grave assault on humanity, noting with deep concern that the violence also spilled into Pubagu community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, a neighbouring border area to Hong LGA.



According to the aspirant, the renewed wave of insurgent violence represents a tragic reminder of the continued vulnerability of rural and border communities in the NorthEast, whose inhabitants are largely peace-loving citizens struggling daily for survival and dignity.

He expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the affected communities, and the governments and people of Adamawa and Borno States, stressing that the pain of such irreplaceable loss must not be treated with indifference or routine sympathy.



The aspirant further commiserated with survivors of the attack, including those injured and displaced, and prayed for the eternal repose of the souls of the departed, while calling for immediate humanitarian support for affected families.

“The killings were senseless, inhumane, and unacceptable, as I strongly believe that no cause whatsoever justifies the taking of innocent lives. I express deep sorrow over the loss of lives and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the affected communities, and the governments of Adamawa and Borno States.



“I also commiserate with those who sustained injuries and those displaced as a result of the attack and I deeply pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery for the injured,” Haske said.

While acknowledging the sacrifices and gallantry of Nigeria’s security personnel, the aspirant insisted that current security efforts must be urgently strengthened and better coordinated to prevent further bloodshed.

He called for closer operational collaboration and intelligence sharing among the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and communitybased local vigilante groups who possess critical grassroots intelligence.



He emphasised that communities such as Hong and Askira/Uba, which lie along porous borders, require enhanced surveillance, rapidresponse capability, and sustained security presence to deny insurgents freedom of movement and prevent repeat attacks.

The aspirant urged both the federal and state governments to treat the protection of lives in rural communities as a nonnegotiable priority, stressing that no meaningful development can take place in an environment of fear and insecurity.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the pursuit of a safer, more secure Adamawa State, where citizens can live without fear and where the sanctity of human life is upheld as the highest responsibility of governance.



Meanwhile, Haske is set to unveil a comprehensive development blueprint titled ‘The A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda’ as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2027 Adamawa State governorship election.

The agenda will be officially presented today at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Jimeta–Yola, and is expected to outline Haske’s vision for governance, economic growth, and social development in the state.



According to a statement from his team, the A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda is designed to consolidate on the socio-economic foundations laid by the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, while introducing a citizen focused approach aimed at inclusive growth and sustainable development.



The statement signed by Abdulgaffar Ahmed, Publicity Secretary to Abdulrahman Haske, the agenda was anchored on seven key pillars, which define Haske’s proposed policy direction for Adamawa State. These include Agriculture and Agro Industry; Development and Infrastructure; Access to Social Development; Meaningful Youth Inclusion; Accountable and Inclusive Governance; Wealth Creation and Economic Empowerment; and Assurance of Security.



Under agriculture, Haske plans to reposition the sector as a major driver of wealth creation through mechanisation, value chain development, agro processing, and market expansion, to transform Adamawa into a leading agro-industrial hub.

The infrastructure component focuses on investments in road networks, water supply, energy access, digital connectivity, and environmental protection to improve service delivery and connect communities to economic opportunities.

On social development, the agenda prioritises access to quality education and affordable healthcare, with an emphasis on ensuring that no community is excluded from essential services due to distance or cost.



Youth inclusion is also a central feature of the agenda, with proposed policies aimed at moving beyond rhetoric to practical opportunities by supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation, and skills development.

The governance pillar emphasises transparency, accountability, and equitable resource distribution, while the wealth creation framework focuses on attracting investment, creating jobs, and empowering citizens with skills and access to finance across the state’s 21 local government areas.



Security, described as fundamental to development, is positioned as a priority to ensure safe farming, trading, and peaceful community life. Haske noted that the agenda represents a commitment to people centred governance and inclusive development, stressing that Adamawa’s greatest asset lies in the strength and resilience of its people, particularly the youth.

Beyond policy proposals, supporters note that Haske has previously implemented community-based interventions through the Haske Foundation, supporting education initiatives, youth and women entrepreneurship, and assistance to vulnerable groups across the state.



The unveiling of the A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda signals the beginning of Haske’s engagement with stakeholders as the 2027 governorship race gradually takes shape in Adamawa State.