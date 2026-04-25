Fubara Lauds NYSC’s Impact on Rural Healthcare Delivery 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commended the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for its commitment in rural healthcare delivery.

The governor described the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) as a veritable intervention in community healthcare delivery services impacting the lives of average Nigerians positively.

Fubara made the commendation yesterday, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai, during the swearing-in ceremony of 2026 Batch A Stream II Corps Members deployed to the state.

The governor made the expression through the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman NYSC State Governing Board, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma.

Fubara expressed delight that the increased population of Corps Members deployed to the state is a reflection of the perception of parents and citizens who appreciate the peace, progress and good governance engineered by his administration.

He assured them that his administration would not relent in its commitment to “uplifting the lives of the graduate youths and leaders of tomorrow.”

The governor concluded by charging the corps members to “make the most use of the orientation course experiences to contribute optimally to nation building.”

Earlier in his address, the State Coordinator NYSC, Rivers, Mr. Moses Oleghe, described the corps members as “eager and willing to make indelible mark in nation building.”

He informed that the NYSC top management over the years has been intentional in “exposing Corps Members to practical life changing experiences which has helped in transitioning them from the life of dependency to independence vital for their growth and development.”

Oleghe thanked the governor for his support to the NYSC Scheme in the state and appealed for urgent action in executing the 1,000 bed space hostel accommodation for male and female corps members at the camp to ease challenges faced due to increasing corps population deployed to the state.

It was observed that 3,665 corps members made up of 1,328 males and 2,337 females swore to the Oath of Allegiance administered by Justice Florence Fiberesima, who represented the Chief Judge of Rivers State at the event.