ALL THE 48 TEAMS GOING FOR THE BATTLES IN NORTH AMERICA (2)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off yesterday with co-host Mexico defeating South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 2-0 inside the 87,524 capacity legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.It is the biggest tournament that the world has ever seen, with a whopping 48 nations starting out on the journey across North America in the expanded format.

Will the familiar names come to the fore in the latter rounds or can one of the dark horse or new competing nations spring a shock?

Livescore here concludes the glimpses into the rest 25 of the 48 teams that we started yesterday

25. South Korea

The Taegeuk Warriors were unbeaten in qualifying, but the form of key man Son Heung-min since moving to MLS is a worry.

26. United States

The co-hosts have Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout and have a possibly decent pathway to the knockouts if ace man Christian Pulisic is on form.

27. Australia

The Socceroos have done well under Tony Popovic and are now at their sixth successive World Cup. Watford winger Nestory Irankunda is an exciting talent.

28. Algeria

Riyad Mahrez is a 35-year-old now but still the leader of this Algerian side. They came through qualifying easily under coach Vladimir Petkovic but have more on their hands now.

29. Ghana

Like Morocco, a recent managerial change undermines hopes for Ghana, but in appointing Carlos Queiroz they have gone for a wealth of experience. England, Croatia and Panama are tough opposition.

30. Canada

Completing the triumvirate of co-hosts, Canada and boss Jesse Marsch will be confident they can win a World Cup match for the first time, especially if Alphonso Davies is fully fit.

31. Scotland

The Tartan Army are back after 28 long years. Steve Clarke’s squad is laced with experience and have a matchwinner in Scott McTominay alongside a stellar first XI with proven pedigree.

32. Sweden

Qualifying was anything but smooth but Graham Potter took over and steered them through the play-offs. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are top tier forwards.

33. Czech Republic

They twice survived penalty shootouts in their March play-offs to get here and in Patrik Schick they have a formidable frontman spearheading a solid side.

34. Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage have never gone beyond the group stage in six World Cups and Netherlands, Japan and Sweden stand in their way now.

35. South Africa

Hugo Broos brings Bafana Bafana back onto this stage for the first time since they hosted in 2010 and Group A presents an opportunity on paper.

36. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Their shock play-off win in March means Italy will go 16 years at least between World Cups and young star Kerim Alajbegovic will hope they can wreck a few more dreams in a very open Group B.

37. Iran

Amir Ghalenoei’s side qualified in good style and are ranked just outside FIFA’s top 20 and will fancy their chances against Egypt and New Zealand in Group G.

38. New Zealand

Striker Chris Wood leads the line for the All Whites, the only side not beaten at the 2010 World Cup when they last appeared. They have a favourable draw.

39. Saudi Arabia

The Green Falcons changed manager in April, so Georgios Donis has not had long to prepare and scoring goals could be a problem after just seven in 10 games in their final qualifiers.

40. Panama

Experience is on Panama’s side but they lost all three games in 2018, including a 6-1 thumping from England – and the Three Lions are sizing them up again.

41. Uzbekistan

Captain Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals in the Turkish Super Lig last season and targeting DR Congo in Group K could see Uzbekistan’s debut prolonged to the last-32.

42. Qatar

Things did not go as planned in 2022 as hosts and, while Julen Lopetegui is an experienced coach, their defensive record in qualifying doesn’t bode well.

43. DR Congo

DR Congo showed real resilience to get here and will be tough to break down. Their game against Uzbekistan could hand one or other a chance to progress.

44. Jordan

A maiden World Cup awaits this defensively-minded side and they will likely park the bus, especially with key striker Yazan A-Naimat ruled out.

45. Iraq

Boss Graham Arnold has lots of experience, including a World Cup with Australia, but the ‘prize’ of beating Bolivia in a play-off is a group containing France, Norway and Senegal.

46. Cape Verde

The Islanders are breaking new ground, but Spain, Uruguay and even Saudi Arabia await in Group H and the Blue Sharks will have to swim for their lives to survive.

47. Haiti

A 4-1 pre-tournament win against New Zealand caught the eye, but expectations are low and all of Scotland will be hoping Haiti do not cause a major upset on June 14 in Foxborough.

48. Curacao

Dick Advocaat once again leads Curacao, the smallest nation by population and area to reach a World Cup. Their ability to draw on Dutch-born players is significant and both Ecuador and Ivory Coast will be wary.