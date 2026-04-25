Former Presidential Aide, Ja’oji, Declares Intent for House of Reps in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Former Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Citizenship and Leadership, Nasir Bala Ja’oji, has declared his intention to run for the position of member House of Representatives from Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Ja’oji made the declaration yesterday in Kano during a procession attended by thousands of supporters and party leaders from chapters, wards and Tarauni constituency, alongside other well-wishers.

The ex-presidential aide quit his job at the Presidential Villa recently after supporters from Tarauni and other parts of Kano mounted pressure on him to run for the position.

Addressing party supporters, Ja’oji said, “This ambition is not borne out of mere ambition, but out of a deep sense of responsibility, commitment, and consistent engagement with the people and the ideals of our great party.”

“Over the past few years, I have remained steadfast in my loyalty and contributions to the growth, unity, and electoral successes of our party at various levels.”

He said he is fit for the position, noting that his experience serving as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership has further shaped his understanding of governance, nation-building and inclusive leadership.

“In that capacity, I contributed to initiatives aimed at promoting civic responsibility, youth engagement, and leadership development across the country,” he added.