Fenerbahçe Protest Osimhen’s Protective Arm Brace Ahead International Derby

Galatasaray have strongly defended Victor Osimhen after rivals Fenerbahçe formally complained about the striker’s protective arm brace ahead of Sunday’s Intercontinental Derby.

The dispute has added fresh tension to an already fierce Turkish Süper Lig title race, with just four matches left to play. Galatasaray sit narrowly ahead of Fenerbahçe at the top of the table, making the weekend clash a potential title decider.

Fenerbahçe have written to the Turkish Football Federation, asking officials to investigate whether Osimhen’s arm protection breaks safety rules. Their concern centres on the rigidity of the brace, which the Nigerian striker has worn since suffering a right forearm fracture during a UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool on 18 March.

The club argue that the equipment could pose a danger in physical duels, especially during aerial challenges or tackles. Their submission reportedly includes a medical assessment referencing International Football Association Board Law 4, which states that any protective equipment must not be dangerous to other players.

Galatasaray, however, have rejected the complaint outright, according to Turkish outlet Milliyet. Club officials insist the brace is medically approved and safely designed, with a rigid inner layer fully covered by soft material to prevent harm. They also stress that the equipment meets standard safety requirements and has been cleared for competitive use.

Inside the club, there is a belief that the timing of the complaint is no coincidence, coming just days before a match that could decide the championship.

Osimhen, despite missing weeks through injury, remains a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack, and any restriction on his participation would be a major blow.

This is far from the first time Osimhen has played with protective gear. The 27-year-old is already well known for wearing a face mask, introduced after a serious facial injury in 2021 while playing in Italy.

During a match against Inter Milan, Osimhen suffered multiple fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket following a collision with defender Milan Škriniar. Surgeons inserted several plates and screws to repair the damage, leaving the striker needing long-term protection.

Since then, his mask has become both a medical necessity and a recognisable part of his identity on the pitch.

Galatasaray officials have used that history to strengthen their argument. They point out that similar concerns were raised when Osimhen first wore the mask, yet it was eventually accepted as safe under IFAB guidelines.