Injury Knocks Iwobi Out of Aston Villa Clash

Fulham quest of playing in Europe next season has suffered injury to Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi after limping out of the Premier League match against Brentford last weekend.

Manager Marco Silva has indeed confirmed a significant setback for Fulham ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa, revealing that Iwobi will be unavailable for selection.

Iwobi sustained the injury during Fulham’s London derby against Brentford, where he was forced off shortly before half-time after going down unchallenged while chasing a ball.

The midfielder went straight down the tunnel and was subsequently replaced by his international teammate Samuel Chukwueze.

Silva disclosed that the Nigeria international will miss the upcoming fixture against Aston Villa, alongside other absentees in the squad.

“Bad news about Alex. Alex is going to be out for the game and of course Kevin and Kenny are still out as well. All the other players are going to be available,” Silva told FFCtv.

Iwobi’s absence against Aston Villa would mark the first time he has failed to feature in Fulham’s starting line-up for a Premier League match since returning from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, the Hale End Academy graduate has made 27 appearances in the English top-flight, recording four goals and three assists, while logging 2,279 minutes. Nigeria manager Eric Chelle will be closely monitoring Iwobi’s situation, with the Fulham star in his plans for the high-profile friendlies against Poland and Portugal.