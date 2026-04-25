Wolves Manager Plays Down Arokodare, Teammate’s Altercation

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Rob Edwards has moved to calm reports surrounding an altercation involving striker Tolu Arokodare and teammate, Mateus Mane, insisting the matter was handled internally and has since been put behind the squad as they reflect on a difficult campaign that ended in relegation.

The altercation between Arokodare and Mateus Mane is understood to have taken place following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4–0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium, a result that deepened the club’s difficult season.

The heavy loss reportedly triggered frustration within the squad, leading to a brief confrontation between the two players in the dressing room before teammates and staff intervened to calm the situation.

Despite the attention the story has generated, Edwards has played down its significance, stressing that such moments can occur in high-pressure environments and do not necessarily reflect deeper issues within a squad.

“That was a couple of weeks ago. Not uncommon. We dealt with it and we have moved on from it,” Rob Edwards said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

He acknowledged that emotions can run high in football, particularly during a challenging season, but insisted that the group remains united and committed despite setbacks.

The Wolves manager added :”There is a lot of passion and sometimes things can get physical. We have a group that care. They are a tight group and sometimes things can spill over. I’ve got no problem with any of the individuals.”

Wolves’ season ultimately ended in relegation from the Premier League after a prolonged run of poor results left them unable to recover in the final stages of the campaign.