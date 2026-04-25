Doro Makes Case for ‘One Humanitarian’ System to Track Poverty Relief Results

* Disburses over N11.482bn to 183,186 households in Kwara

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard M. Doro, is pushing major reforms to make Nigeria’s social investment programmes more transparent, data-driven and results-focused.

Speaking in Kwara State Saturday about the ‘One Humanitarian – One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS)’ initiative, Doro said the programme has reached a significant number of households across multiple phases.

He said with the programme on board, interventions must be connected, tracked, and structured towards a clear outcome, while noting that support must lead somewhere and must move people forward.

According to him, “In the first tranche, 183,186 households were supported. In the second tranche, 139,812 households received support, 852 households benefited. The total disbursement across these three tranches stands at 11,482,020,000.00.

“It is important to state clearly that these figures should not be aggregated as entirely separate sets of beneficiaries. Many transition across phases due to

the NIN validation process, ensuring accuracy and accountability.”

Doro further stated that the direction is directly linked to the nation’s poverty exit strategy which has been further strengthened to ensure that every intervention contributes to a defined pathway out of poverty.

“We are strengthening the system to ensure that interventions such as livelihood support, training, and cooperative structures are

not only delivered, but are aligned towards measurable outcomes.

“It is not just a programme, but a graduation system—one that ensures beneficiaries move from support to stability, and ultimately exit poverty with dignity. To our beneficiaries, your voices matter and will shape what comes next. Let me reiterate that this programme is entirely free, and any request for payment must be reported immediately.”

In her speech, Commissioner for Social Development in Kwara State, Dr. Mariam NnaFatima Imam, said through the ministry, the state continues to support orphans and vulnerable children, promote inclusion for persons with disabilities, strengthen juvenile centres, and expand care for the elderly and those in need.

Alongside KWASSIP and in collaboration with HoPE-CT, the efforts have been widely known to improve lives across communities in the state.

She added that the HoPE-CT also provides timely support through debit cards and direct transfers.

“So far, over 183,000 households benefited in the first phase; about 139,000 in the second, and over 141,000 in the third—reaching all 16 local government areas. This support has helped families stay afloat, rebuild, and look ahead with more confidence,” she said.