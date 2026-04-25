Chinese Envoy Hails Mbah’s Investment Drive, Enugu’s Investment Opportunities and Environment

*Says Enugu–China direct flight possible in the near future

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Yan Yuqing, has applauded Governor Peter Mbah’s bold economic vision and investor-friendly policies.

Yuqing described Enugu State as a rising hub of “vitality, livability, and opportunity” with strong prospects for deeper China-Nigeria economic cooperation.

The envoy gave the commendation at Government House, Enugu, where she led a delegation of top executives from leading Chinese companies to a high-level meeting with Mbah on Friday.

She said the visit underscored growing bilateral engagement between Nigerian and China, which also spotlighted Enugu’s evolving status as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment, FDI.

The Chinese envoy particularly praised Mbah’s strategic focus on infrastructure, technology, and human capital development, noting that the administration’s blueprint aligns with global best practices and emerging investment trends.

“The governor’s vision for Enugu is both inspiring and practical. His commitment to infrastructure, technology, and human capital development provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth. We are confident that Enugu will become a major destination for Chinese investors.”

This was even as she stated that initial doubts as to possibility of a direct flight from Enugu to China had been cleared, having seen Mbah’s bold vision and efforts in positioning Enugu as an economic and aviation hub.

“So, at that time I thought, a straight flight to China, is it possible? But now, especially after our discussion, I think that it is not a dream. It’s a reality. And maybe in the near future, we can realise it,” she said.

According to the Consul General, the relationship between China and Nigeria has continued to strengthen, especially following the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, expressing optimism that Enugu would play a significant role in advancing this cooperation.

She also highlighted the presence of major Chinese corporations in Nigeria and indicated China’s willingness to expand collaboration in key sectors including infrastructure, digital economy, vocational education, and cultural exchange.

Yuqing further revealed that discussions were ongoing regarding possible sister-city agreements between Enugu and select Chinese cities, a development expected to foster closer economic and cultural integration.

She expressed delights at the cleanliness of Enugu city, describing it as quite livable.

Addressing the delegation, Mbah reaffirmed that Enugu remains open and ready for international partnerships, particularly with Chinese investors and airlines.

He emphasised that the state had deliberately created a safe, clean, and business-friendly environment capable of supporting large-scale investments.

“We are open to partnerships with Chinese airlines and investors. Enugu is safe, clean, and business-friendly,” the governor said, adding that ongoing reforms were designed to ensure ease of doing business and long-term returns for investors.

He further disclosed that plans were already underway to establish direct international flight routes between Enugu and major Chinese cities, including Guangzhou, as part of broader efforts to deepen trade and economic exchanges.

“With the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and our plan to build a modern cargo terminal, direct flights from Enugu to China are possible within a shorter time. This will significantly enhance trade, logistics, and investment flows,” Mbah stated.

The governor described the New Enugu Smart City as a flagship initiative aimed at redefining urban living and investment standards in Nigeria.

According to him, the project would feature world-class infrastructure, including underground electricity systems, central sewage networks, fiber-optic connectivity, piped water, and gas pipelines.

In a move to further strengthen cultural and economic ties, Mbah proposed the establishment of a Chinatown District in Enugu, assuring the Chinese delegation of government support, including land allocation and policy backing.

“We expect major Chinese companies to site their headquarters here and operate from Enugu. Our relationship with China is warm and expanding, and we want to deepen it through concrete investments,” he said.

The governor also highlighted ongoing collaboration between Chinese firms and the Nigerian government, particularly the role of CCCC in the construction of Enugu Smart City and the CCECC in rail infrastructure development.

Beyond infrastructure, Mbah pointed to successful industrial partnerships already taking root in the state, citing the example of the Haier Group, which partnered with the Enugu State Government to establish manufacturing facility in Enugufor producing digital devices, solar equipment, and household appliances.

According to him, the partnership goes beyond production to include technology transfer and workforce development, with local technicians being trained to take over operations in the near future.

He assured investors of the government’s readiness to continue to de-risk investments and provide the necessary support to ensure profitability and growth.