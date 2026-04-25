Adenuga at 73: Power of The Bull

Louis Ibeayoka





At seventy-three, the Bull still stands—unbowed, unhurried, unbroken—like an ancient force of nature that time itself has learned to respect rather than resist. The sun has not dimmed his radiance, nor has the passage of years corroded the architectural brilliance of his vision.

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., enters this season of life not as one who counts years, but as one upon whom years confer deeper meaning; not as a mortal marking time, but as a phenomenon through whom destiny continues to articulate itself. In him, existence appears to have found a metaphor dense with symbolism—an allegory of strength clothed in serenity, a parable of enterprise written in the ink of endurance.

His life reads less like biography and more like revelation; less like a chronology and more like scripture inscribed upon the unfolding parchment of African ambition.

From the ancient cradle of Ijebu-Igbo to the high vaulted corridors of global enterprise, his journey unfolds as a dialogue between man and destiny, between will and providence, between the clay of human limitation and the breath of transcendental possibility. He was not merely born into time; he appears to have been summoned by it, shaped for a purpose that refuses diminishment.

Like the sacred Bull that roams through the mythic imagination of civilisations, he evokes the archetype of grounded might—anchored in earth yet vibrating with thunder.

Across antiquity, the Bull has stood as a creature of sacred gravity: in Greek myth as divine disguise, in African cosmologies as emblem of continuity and fertile strength, in ancient philosophy as the embodiment of unyielding presence.

It is power without panic, force without frenzy, dominion without disorder. In such a symbolic mirror, the Adenuga narrative reflects not vanity but vision; not noise but necessity; not spectacle but substance.

His 73 years on earth, which he marks on April 29th, 2026, are therefore not merely lived—they are layered, like strata of meaning deposited by time itself. Each layer speaks of patience, of precision, of providence quietly at work beneath the visible theatre of success. He is the Bull not in brute assertion, but in composed sovereignty; not in chaotic charge, but in deliberate movement across the field of destiny. He does not rush history—he reshapes it.

To contemplate his industrial footprint is to engage with a philosophy disguised as enterprise.

His commercial universe is not merely an aggregation of assets but an architecture of intention. Through telecommunications, energy, and infrastructure, he has inscribed his will upon the economic grammar of a continent. His flagship creation in telecommunications did not simply enter a market; it altered its metaphysics. It spoke where silence once reigned, connected where distance once divided, and dissolved monopolies that had calcified into inevitability. It was not competition—it was liberation, a technological Exodus echoing through fibre and frequency.

Like the Bull breaking soil to reveal fertility, his ventures have consistently unsettled stagnation and summoned possibility. Beneath oceans and across continents, his infrastructural reach suggests not merely ambition but cartography—the mapping of Africa’s voice into the global conversation. In this, he becomes less a businessman and more a silent architect of connectivity, drawing invisible bridges between isolation and inclusion.

Yet the deeper marvel lies not in motion but in restraint. In the ancient schools of philosophy, wisdom was often measured not by what a man pursued, but by what he refused to chase. In this regard, his patience becomes a doctrine. He builds slowly, deliberately, almost liturgically—as though each decision must first pass through the altar of contemplation before entering the world of action.

Time, for him, is not adversary but ally; silence, not absence but strategy; waiting, not inertia but intelligence refined to its purest form.

There is within this discipline an echo of Stoic composure, a resonance with the Aristotelian ideal of measured excellence, and even a faint reflection of the Christian ethic of stewardship—where dominion is not domination but responsible guardianship.

His strength is not loud; it is liturgical, like a hymn sung in the architecture of restraint.

And yet, paradoxically, his humility remains his most radiant crown. In a world intoxicated by visibility, he embodies the grace of withdrawal. He does not summon attention; he evades its tyranny. It is as though he understands an ancient spiritual truth—that light, when too exposed, loses its mystery, but when contained within humility, becomes revelation. His quietness is not absence but ascension; not withdrawal but elevation above the noise of spectacle.

Within the Christian imagination, greatness is often perfected in humility, and kingship refined through service. In this symbolic alignment, his life appears almost parabolic—a narrative in which wealth kneels before wisdom, and success bows to stillness. His influence does not shout; it resonates. It moves through systems like a hidden psalm, altering realities without announcing its arrival.

Even his philanthropy mirrors this theology of quiet abundance. It flows like subterranean rivers—unseen yet sustaining, modest yet transformative. He gives not as theatre but as truth; not as performance but as principle.

In this he echoes the ancient wisdom that the most enduring generosity is that which does not require witnesses. His compassion is not staged beneath public lights; it is dispersed like morning dew—gentle, consistent, life-giving.

There is, moreover, an almost metaphysical quality to his presence in the economic imagination of the continent. One might say he moves through enterprise as though guided by an unseen geometry, a design too precise to be accidental. His decisions often carry the weight of inevitability, as if they were not merely chosen but revealed.

In such perception, the boundary between strategy and destiny becomes thin, almost imperceptible.

At 73, the Bull does not recede; he ripens. His strength has not diminished—it has refined itself into wisdom. His fire has not cooled—it has matured into a steady glow capable of warming without consuming. He is no longer merely a force of expansion but a study in equilibrium, where power learns the dignity of stillness and ambition learns the discipline of restraint.

Thus the revelation of seventy-three is not decline but distillation. It is the unveiling of essence beneath achievement, of spirit beneath structure, of permanence beneath performance. It affirms that greatness, properly understood, is not a sprint of ambition but a pilgrimage of alignment between destiny and discipline.

And so the Bull continues—not as myth alone, but as living metaphor; not as memory, but as presence; not as echo, but as ongoing revelation. He moves through the world not to announce himself, but to affirm a truth older than enterprise itself: that enduring power is quiet, that true dominion is composed, and that the highest form of success is alignment with something greater than the self.

In the unfolding chronicles of our time, his name will endure not merely as a catalogue of achievements, but as a symbol of what becomes possible when human will is refined by patience, and when ambition is tempered by grace.

At 73, the Bull still stands—steadfast in silence, magnificent in restraint, and eternal in metaphor.

• Ibeayoka, a Reputation Management Strategist, and Public Relations Specialist, wrote in from Mbaise, Imo State.